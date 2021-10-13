MP Claudia Webbe found guilty of harassing partner's female friend

MP Claudia Webbe, 56, was found guilty of harassing a female friend of her partner. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe, 56, was found guilty of harassing a female friend of her partner Lester Thomas.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard she made a string of threatening calls to 59-year-old Michelle Merritt between September 1 2018 and April 26 last year because she was jealous of her friendship with her boyfriend.

Following the verdict, Ms Webbe said she was "deeply shocked" at the outcome of the trial.

She said: "I am innocent and will appeal this verdict. As I said in court and repeat now, I have never threatened violence nor have I ever harassed anyone."

Her lawyer, Raj Chada, head of criminal defence at social justice law firm Hodge Jones & Allen added: "We will be appealing this unjust verdict. The recording of the call Ms Webbe made has been taken out of context. We are sure that Ms Webbe will be vindicated at an appeal."