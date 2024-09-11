Girl, 14, arrested on suspicion of arson after fatal house fire

Police were called to a property in Bedale Drive, Leicester, just after 4am on Tuesday. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a house fire in Leicester.

Police were contacted by the fire service at 4.08am on Tuesday after a person was found dead at the property in Bedale Drive.

Others within the address received hospital treatment as a precaution.

She has been released on bail to allow enquiries to continue, Leicestershire Police said.

They added that detectives are "keeping an open mind" as they investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Detective Inspector Michael Chandler said: "This is an extremely tragic incident in which a person has sadly lost their life.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to what caused the fire. A dedicated team is carrying out enquiries and we are working closely with the fire service to fully establish what has happened and how it has happened.

"Specially trained officers are also continuing to provide full support to the family of the deceased.

"I understand this incident will have caused distress and concern in the community and officers remain in the area to offer support and reassurance. They are there for you so please do speak with them.

"We continue to speak with the family and residents in the area as part of our enquiries.

"If you have any information and have not yet spoken to police, then please make contact with us."

Anyone with information is encouraged to speaking with officers in the area, report online or call 101, quoting incident 69 of 10 September.