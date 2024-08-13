Tourist girl, 11, stabbed eight times with a steak knife in Leicester Square while shopping with her mother, court hears

Ioan Pintaru, 32, appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ioan Pintaru, 32, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place, which the court heard was a steak knife.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt.

The girl attacked in Leicester Square was stabbed eight times and left needing plastic surgery. Picture: Alamy

The court heard Pintaru is a Romanian citizen of no fixed address and the charges were read to him through an interpreter during the 10-minute hearing.

Ioan Pintaru appeared in court today. Picture: Facebook

Prosecutor David Burns said a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were in Leicester Square as tourists when the defendant "approached the 11-year-old girl, placed her into a headlock, he's then stabbed her eight times to the body".

Read more: Last sighting of missing 12-year-old girl in railway station 20 miles from home, as search enters second day

Read more: 'It's caused trauma': Mother of Nottingham attack victim hits out at documentary on son's killer

The victim was visiting Leicester Square as a tourist and was shopping with her mother. Picture: Alamy

He added: "She sustained wounds to the face, shoulder, wrist and neck area.

"Fortunately members of the public intervened, which prevented any further injury being made to the child."

Mr Burns said officers were called and "found the defendant being held by the members of the public".

The prosecutor added: "He was detained and searched and found a knife on his person.

"In relation to the complainant - she was taken to hospital and she currently resides in hospital where she's undergoing treatment.

She was stabbed repeatedly with a weapon which the court heard was a steak knife. Picture: Alamy

"I understand that she required plastic surgery for the injuries she sustained."

Police were called to reports of the stabbing in the central London tourist spot at 11.34am on Monday.

The girl's 34-year-old mother was initially thought to have also been hurt but blood from her daughter's injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own, the Metropolitan Police said.

Her daughter was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening, the force added.

Police said on Monday that there was no suggestion the incident was terror-related, and officers do not believe the suspect and the victims were known to each other.

Leicester Square and the surrounding area attracts an estimated 2.5 million visitors every week and is home to shops, theatres, cinemas and restaurants.

The stabbing happened near the TWG Tea shop, which is beside the Lego store and in front of the M&Ms store.

A shop security guard leapt in to help the girl as she was being attacked.

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said: "This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their family. We will continue to provide support to them over the coming days and weeks.

"I would like to pay tribute to the members of the public, including staff from local businesses, who bravely intervened in this incident. They put themselves at risk and showed the best of London in doing so."

Pintaru was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 10.