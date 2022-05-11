Police scramble to find missing twins, 11, as family fears for their welfare and officers ask for help

Gracie and Millie Bennett have gone missing. Picture: Leicestershire Police

By Will Taylor

Officers trying to find two missing 11-year-old sisters in Leicestershire have appealed for help.

Twins Gracie and Millie Bennett were reported missing from their home in Mountsorrel, north of Leicester, just after 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Their family and police are concerned about their welfare.

Police have asked anyone who has seen them or knows where they are to come forward.

One Facebook user wrote: "I hope they are found, quickly, safe and well... The parents must be going out of their minds. Truly any parent's worst nightmare."

Another said: "Can't imagine what the parents are going through! I pray that the girls are found and are returned to their parents safely asap"

And one person pleaded on Leicestershire Police’s Facebook page: "What do you need from the community? The police helicopters are searching, but how can local people help?"

Both girls are white, 4ft 8ins and of a slim build.

They have straight, long, dark brown hair.

Millie was wearing a black Nike Tec jumper, black jeans and white high-topped Nike trainers.

Gracie wore a navy blue hoody with the initials "MB" on the chest, blue jeans and white Puma trainers.

One of them was carrying a cream-coloured backpack and the other may have a navy backpack with white spots.

Call 101 quoting incident 619 of 10 May.