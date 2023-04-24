'Ten from Len will live with me for ever': Heartbroken stars pay tribute to Len Goodman who has died aged 78

24 April 2023, 11:12 | Updated: 24 April 2023, 11:44

Stars have paid tribute to Len Goodman, who has died aged 78
Stars have paid tribute to Len Goodman, who has died aged 78. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Strictly Come Dancing stars and friends from across the world of show business have paid tribute to Len Goodman, who has died aged 78.

Mr Goodman, who had been suffering from bone cancer, died on Saturday at a hospice in Kent. He leaves behind his wife Sue, who he married in 2012, and his son James, from a previous relationship.

He was the lead judge for the iconic dance show from 2004-2016. He worked on the US equivalent Dancing with the Stars, until 2022, when he retired to spend more time with his family.

A spokeswoman for Mr Goodman said on Monday: "I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.

"He always kept his sense of humour and great dignity."

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood described Len Goodman as a 'gorgeous colleague and dear friend' on Monday.

He tweeted: 'I've just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family.

"Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It's a ten from Len & seveeeeern' will live with me forever. RIP Len'.

Bruno Tonioli said in a heartfelt tribute to his "dear friend and partner for 19 years", calling him "the one and only ballroom legend.

He added: "I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together."

Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman said Mr Goodman was "full of twinkle, warmth and wit".

She said: "I'm so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man.

"Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends. X".

Giovanni Pernice, a dancer on the show, said: "RIP legend" on Instagram.

BBC director-general Tim Davey said: "Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family.

"Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

TV presenter Dan Walker, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, paid tribute to "an incredible man" and "an extraordinary talent."

He added: "Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.

"All my love to his family."

Meanwhile presenter Susanna Reid called Goodman "a beautiful man" with "a huge sense of humour".

She tweeted: "Oh this is such an awful shock and so sad. Len was an absolute legend & the definition of a proper gent.'He was a beautiful man with a huge sense of humour who had such a mischievous turn of phrase.

"I'll never forget 'all bounce, bum & bongos'. My love to his family."

Len Goodman with his fellow Strictly judges in 2014
Len Goodman with his fellow Strictly judges in 2014. Picture: Getty

Mr Goodman was born in 1944 in London, and began his career as a welder in Woolwich, before starting dancing in his late teens.

He turned professional and won several competitions, and retired in his late twenties.

Mr Goodman then ran a dancing school, the Goodman Dance Academy in Kent.

He joined Strictly in 2004 and began work on Dancing with the Stars in 2005.

Len Goodman
Len Goodman. Picture: Getty

Mr Goodman had suffered two previous cancer scares - in 2009 when he was treated for prostate cancer, and in 2020 when he had surgery to remove a melanoma from his face.

In 2009, he wrote his autobiography 'Better Late Than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom', as well as two other books, 'Len's Lost London' and 'Dancing Around Britain'.

He said he enjoyed his time on Dancing With The Stars, but added that he remembered some cultural confusion.

Len Goodman
Len Goodman. Picture: Alamy

"Some of the things I came out with did confuse them [The Americans] a bit," he said. "I remember saying: 'Give it some welly', and they said 'Willy? What's a willy?'

"But someone said to me, early doors: 'Be yourself, and be honest' and I've stuck to that, as much as you can.'"

