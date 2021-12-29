Leona Peach: Police search for missing 12-year-old's father

Leona has been missing since December 20. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police officers who are urgently searching for 12-year-old Leona Peach have now asked for help finding her father.

Devon and Cornwall said he could help their enquiries after Leona vanished, having now been missing for more than a week.

She was last seen in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbott at 9.15am on December 20. She may have gone to Bideford to be with her father, Billy Peach.

Officers have asked him or Leona to contact them or her family so they know she is safe and well, and asked anyone who has information on their whereabouts to come forward.

Detective Inspector Dave Pebworth said: "Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to locate Leona and we are asking the public to help us.

"We would ask Mr Peach to get in touch as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries. We would also like to hear from anyone who may know of their whereabouts.

"We are supporting her friends and family and are appealing to Leona to contact home so that they know that she is safe and well. We would ask that anyone who is with her encourages Leona to contact her family in Newton Abbot.

"Leona if you are reading this, we want you to know you are not in any trouble, please contact us, or someone you trust, to let us know you are safe."

Police describe Leona as white, of slim to medium build, about 4ft 9in tall, with hazel coloured eyes and long, light brown hair which reaches the middle of her back.

She has a bald patch over her right ear and was thought to have been wearing grey/blue leggings or skinny trousers with a dark-coloured fur coat and flip flops, and carried a pink bag.

Call 999 if you have seen Leona or know where she is, using log number 0222 of 20/12/21.