Leopard breaks into courtroom and attacks several people before being locked up in a cage

The leopard attacked several people outside the courtroom before heading inside. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

A leopard has broken into a court and attacked several people, leaving three victims in hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The leopard made its way inside the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on the first floor of the Ghaziabad District court in Uttar Pradesh, north India.

The attack took place outside the court room, with the leopard then making its way inside.

Police rushed to the courtroom, where the leopard was trapped and locked up in a cage.

Three people have since been taken to hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

Read More: Putin 'supplied' missile that shot down MH17 flight over Ukraine in 2014, investigators say

Read more: Bodies of British volunteers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw returned in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Unbelievable scenes, as a Leopard entered the Ghaziabad court today, remains to be seen where the Leopard strayed from#leopard #ghaziabad #district #court pic.twitter.com/LnPtCOkL0q — Prakash Shrivastava (@PrakashShriRSS) February 8, 2023

The leopard made itself into the courtroom. Picture: Twitter

There have been four leopard attacks in India since October 2022, with three woman and an 11-year-old boy dead.

A 31-year-old college student, named Manjunath, was killed in Ukkalagere, India, on October 31, while another student was killed while travelling to see her family for Christmas.

The latest leopard attack comes a matter of days after an 11-year-old boy was mauled to death in Mysore, India.

The five-year-old animal was captured last week in the Horalahalli village.