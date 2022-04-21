'Let's drown her before we burn her': Court hears shocking Johnny Depp texts about Amber Heard

By Liam Gould

Johnny Depp was asked in court about a series of graphic text messages that he had sent about Amber Heard, where he discussed "burning" and "drowning" the actress.

The court was shown several exchanges between Mr Depp and actor Paul Bettany - who played Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - in which they discussed "burning" and "drowning" the Aquaman star.

In a 2013 text conversation Mr Depp said to Mr Bettany: "Let's burn Amber."

“Having thought it through, I don’t think we should burn Amber – she’s delightful company and easy on the eye, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch," Mr Bettany responded.

“We could of course try the English course of action in these predicaments – we do a drowning test. Thoughts? N.B I have a pool.”

Mr Depp added later: "Let's drown her before we burn her. I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead."

“My thoughts entirely!” Mr Bettany wrote. “Let’s be CERTAIN before we pronounce her a witch.”

Mr Depp was asked if the English actor was “a good friend you’ve done drugs with." Mr Depp said the question was strange, but he later confirmed both aspects.

The actor is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Much of the evidence heard so far at the US trial, taking place in Virginia, has made reference to his use of substances while the two were together, which Ms Heard's lawyers said have triggered violent episodes.

Former security guard Jerry Judge texted Mr Depp on 26 April 2015, “Johnny it is lovely to see how you and Amber are so happy...” to which Mr Depp responded “Very, very kind mate!! All I had to do was send the monster away and lock him up!!”

Mr Depp previously testified that Ms Heard's behaviour had "inspired" him to use substances and said she had not been "supportive" of his attempts at sobriety.

In a later conversation with the Marvel star, also shown to the court, the actor said he had drunk "all night" before picking up Ms Heard to fly to Los Angeles.

"Ugly, mate...No food for days...Powders...Half a bottle of Whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane," the message read.

In another series of messages sent to his personal manager, Stephen Deuters, Mr Depp wrote: "I got drunk and destroyed my room, there are hookers and animals in here."

Before showing the messages, lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn asked Mr Depp if he lived up to the standards of a "southern gentleman".

"When you have deep, deep roots in the south... you're raised to be a southern gentleman, that is to say when chivalry was still alive and allowed," Mr Depp responded.

"I believe I do (live up to the standards), I have certainly done my best all my life."

On Wednesday, Mr Rottenborn reminded Mr Depp that the lawsuit was not being brought over anything that the actress herself had done, prior to writing the article.

Meanwhile, Mr Depp has said the moment after his finger was sliced off by a vodka bottle during an argument with Amber Heard was "probably the closest I've ever been" to a nervous breakdown.

"She threw the large bottle and it made contact and shattered everywhere," he told the court."I honestly didn't feel the pain at all at first, I felt no pain whatsoever. What I felt was heat and I felt as if something was dripping down my hand.

"I looked down and realised that the tip of my finger had been severed and I was looking directly at my bone sticking out, and the meaty portion of the inside of your finger.

"Blood was just pouring out and... I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest I've ever been. Nothing made sense.

"I knew in my mind and in my heart, this is not life. No-one should have to go through this."

He went on: "I started to write in my own blood on the walls little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that she had told me, lies that I had caught her in."

The trial continues.