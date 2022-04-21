'Let's drown her before we burn her': Court hears shocking Johnny Depp texts about Amber Heard

21 April 2022, 20:48

depp
'Let's drown her before we burn her': Courts hears Johnny Depp texts about Amber Heard. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Johnny Depp was asked in court about a series of graphic text messages that he had sent about Amber Heard, where he discussed "burning" and "drowning" the actress.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The court was shown several exchanges between Mr Depp and actor Paul Bettany - who played Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - in which they discussed "burning" and "drowning" the Aquaman star.

In a 2013 text conversation Mr Depp said to Mr Bettany: "Let's burn Amber."

“Having thought it through, I don’t think we should burn Amber – she’s delightful company and easy on the eye, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch," Mr Bettany responded.

“We could of course try the English course of action in these predicaments – we do a drowning test. Thoughts? N.B I have a pool.”

Mr Depp added later: "Let's drown her before we burn her. I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead."

“My thoughts entirely!” Mr Bettany wrote. “Let’s be CERTAIN before we pronounce her a witch.”

Mr Depp was asked if the English actor was “a good friend you’ve done drugs with." Mr Depp said the question was strange, but he later confirmed both aspects.

The actor is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Much of the evidence heard so far at the US trial, taking place in Virginia, has made reference to his use of substances while the two were together, which Ms Heard's lawyers said have triggered violent episodes.

Former security guard Jerry Judge texted Mr Depp on 26 April 2015, “Johnny it is lovely to see how you and Amber are so happy...” to which Mr Depp responded “Very, very kind mate!! All I had to do was send the monster away and lock him up!!”

Read More: Johnny Depp: 'Getting finger sliced by vodka bottle closest I came to breakdown'

Mr Depp previously testified that Ms Heard's behaviour had "inspired" him to use substances and said she had not been "supportive" of his attempts at sobriety.

In a later conversation with the Marvel star, also shown to the court, the actor said he had drunk "all night" before picking up Ms Heard to fly to Los Angeles.

"Ugly, mate...No food for days...Powders...Half a bottle of Whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane," the message read.

In another series of messages sent to his personal manager, Stephen Deuters, Mr Depp wrote: "I got drunk and destroyed my room, there are hookers and animals in here."

Before showing the messages, lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn asked Mr Depp if he lived up to the standards of a "southern gentleman".

"When you have deep, deep roots in the south... you're raised to be a southern gentleman, that is to say when chivalry was still alive and allowed," Mr Depp responded.

"I believe I do (live up to the standards), I have certainly done my best all my life."

Read More: Johnny Depp: 'I took drugs to numb myself to wraiths of my childhood'

On Wednesday, Mr Rottenborn reminded Mr Depp that the lawsuit was not being brought over anything that the actress herself had done, prior to writing the article.

depp
The actor is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Mr Depp has said the moment after his finger was sliced off by a vodka bottle during an argument with Amber Heard was "probably the closest I've ever been" to a nervous breakdown.

"She threw the large bottle and it made contact and shattered everywhere," he told the court."I honestly didn't feel the pain at all at first, I felt no pain whatsoever. What I felt was heat and I felt as if something was dripping down my hand.

"I looked down and realised that the tip of my finger had been severed and I was looking directly at my bone sticking out, and the meaty portion of the inside of your finger.

"Blood was just pouring out and... I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest I've ever been. Nothing made sense.

"I knew in my mind and in my heart, this is not life. No-one should have to go through this."

He went on: "I started to write in my own blood on the walls little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that she had told me, lies that I had caught her in."

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Researches at the University of Cambridge have been able to identify 72 mutational signatures which could cause cancer.

Cancer breakthrough as ‘mindblowing’ gene discovery brings hope of better treatment

blackford

Boris Johnson won't remain Prime Minister 'for too much longer', says Ian Blackford

Exclusive
Pleas for Mr Pinner to return have been issued

Exclusive: 'Free my British friend who fought for Ukraine's freedom', Truss told

The video appears to show Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a passenger onboard a plane.

Mike Tyson filmed repeatedly punching 'overly excited' passenger on plane

khan

Amir Khan says he 'doesn't feel safe in London' and slams Mayor after £72k watch mugging

Harry Maguire was the victim of a bomb threat

Police swoop on Man Utd captain Harry Maguire's home after bomb threat

Boris Johnson pictured in India, as MPs backed a probe into whether the PM misled Parliament over

Boris 'in peril' after MPs back fresh Partygate inquiry over whether he misled Parliament

Logan Mwangi's mother and stepfather, and a boy aged 14, have been found guilty of his murder

Mother howls as she is found guilty with stepfather and teen of murder of Logan Mwangi, 5

fire

Huge fire at 'top secret' Russian defence HQ leaves five dead and 30 wounded

James Watson (left) has been found guilty of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave in 1994.

Rikki Neave's mother blasts 'monster' as he is jailed for schoolboy's 1994 murder

Novak Djokovic has joined Martina Navratilova in slamming the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon.

Djokovic slams Wimbledon Russia ban as 'crazy' as Navratilova 'devastated' by decision

hepatitis

Number of hepatitis cases in children rises to 108 as infections continue to surge

The Mayfair antiques shop was targeted in a dawn ram raid

Mayfair antiques shop targeted in dawn ram raid

The Queen celebrates two birthdays a year as part of royal tradition

How many birthdays does the Queen have? And when does she celebrate them?

The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne.

When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

The headteacher at a Hackney school where a black teen was wrongly strip-searched, has stepped down

Headteacher at school where girl, 15, was strip-searched steps down over 'health issues'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Putin claims victory in Mariupol but will not storm steel plant
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington

Biden announces £612m in new military assistance for Ukraine

CNN Centre in Atlanta

CNN’s streaming service shutting down a month after launch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky gets John F Kennedy award for defending democracy
Robert Morse

Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies aged 90

Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Wednesday April 20 2022

Putin claims Mariupol win but will not storm Ukrainian holdout
Emmanuel Macron

European leaders back Macron as French election campaign nears end
Women wait in line before voting for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station on Sunday April 10 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France

Tensions over race and religion in France’s presidential race
Visitors wearing face masks take photos at Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens as Covid cases ease but deaths rise in Shanghai
Israeli security forces escort a group of Jews outside Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on Wednesday April 20 2022

Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Tories were conspicuous by their absence in the Commons during a crucial vote

Tories were conspicuous by their absence during Partygate vote, says Andrew Marr
Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller
Andrew Marr said the spat between Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer is personal

Marr: Spat between Boris and Keir is personal and visceral now - they loathe each other
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking
James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police