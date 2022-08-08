Level three heatwave alert issued for England as scorching temperatures return

8 August 2022, 18:36

Another heatwave is on the way
Another heatwave is on the way. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

All of England has been placed on a level three heat-health alert as Brits face another week of scorching heat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency issued a level three alert for southern and central England from Tuesday to Saturday, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, and young children.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of above 30C in central and southern parts of the UK - but will not be as extreme as the record-breaking 40C heat in July, the Met Office said.

Outside the hottest areas, much of England and Wales and south-east Scotland could see temperatures widely in the high 20s.

Heatwave thresholds - which are met at different temperatures in different parts of the country - are likely to be hit across most parts of the UK.

Read more: Drought map reveals areas in the UK at risk from a hosepipe ban as second heatwave looms

Read more: Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wardle said: "Heatwave criteria look likely to be met for large areas of the UK later this week, with the hottest areas expected in central and southern England and Wales on Friday and Saturday.

"Temperatures could peak at 35C, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday.

"Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius later this week as temperatures build day on day through the week due to an area of high pressure extending over much of the UK.

"Coupled with the high daytime temperatures will be continued warm nights, with the mercury expected to drop to only around low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south."

There is little rain in the forecast, with only the North West likely to see any short-lived showers, the Met Office said.

Mr Wardle added: "Further south, which has seen little rain for some time now, dryness will continue through the week and provide no relief for parched land, especially in the South East."

After months of increased temperatures and low rain levels, several areas across the country have been forced to introduce a hosepipe ban.

Two water companies have already announced bans, with others warning they may need to follow suit.

It follows the driest eight months from November to June since 1976, and the driest July on record for parts of southern and eastern England.

Scientists warn that the likelihood of droughts occurring is becoming higher due to climate change.

The countryside, urban parks and gardens have been left tinder-dry due to the extreme change in weather, with households in some areas also being urged not to light fires or have barbecues.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is urging people not to light barbecues or bonfires, or let off fireworks or sky lanterns, after a large blaze which damaged gardens, sheds and trees was started by a chiminea.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents 28,000 farmers and landowners in England and Wales, has demanded retailers follow the lead of Marks & Spencer and ban the sale of disposable barbecues across the UK this summer to reduce the risk of wildfires in the dry conditions.

The Met Office's fire severity index (FSI), an assessment of how severe a fire could become if one were to start, is very high for most of England and Wales, and will reach "exceptional" for a swathe of England by the weekend.

