Flu hospitalisations quadruple in a month - 3.5 times last year's figure, as experts warn of 'dangerous' weekend ahead

3 January 2025, 12:04 | Updated: 3 January 2025, 12:30

Flu hospitalisations in England are four times higher compared to a month ago, NHS figures show
Flu hospitalisations in England are four times higher compared to a month ago, NHS figures show. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

The level of flu hospitalisations in England have quadrupled in a month, NHS figures have revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An average of 4,469 flu patients were in beds in England each day last week, compared to just under 1,100 on December 1.

The number of people in critical care for flu is also rising, having increased by 17 per cent last week compared to the previous week.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said: “These latest figures show the pressure from flu was nowhere near letting up before we headed into the new year, skyrocketing to over 5,000 cases a day in hospital as of the end of last week and rising at a very concerning rate.

“With what looks like an extreme cold snap expected right across England ahead of the weekend, we know the low temperatures can be dangerous for those who are vulnerable or have respiratory conditions.

"So if you are at risk, do try and keep warm and make sure you are stocked up on any regular medication.

"Please continue to use NHS 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions, and only use 999 or attend A&E in life-threatening emergencies."

Read More: Government says social care reform may not be delivered until 2028 as charities say waiting is ‘not an option’

Read More: Don't go outside, NHS warns as Brits brace for three days of snow and temperatures set to plummet to -10C

The NHS is under pressure with an upsurge in flu cases
The NHS is under pressure with an upsurge in flu cases. Picture: Alamy

"Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds in England filled by patients with norovirus-like symptoms was an average of 538 per day last week - down slightly from the week before, but much higher than the average from this time last year, which was 377.

"The average number of children with RSV and beds occupied by Covid patients last week is also slightly down on the week before."

Earlier today, a Surrey Hospital warned people to only attend in cases of a "life-threatening emergency" after a critical incident was declared following the spread of winter viruses.

East Surrey Hospital has asked the public to use alternative NHS services, including non-emergency number 111, local pharmacies, GPs, as well as urgent treatment centres in a bid to priorities the most severely ill patients.

The move was made to ensure emergency care is available for the most seriously ill patients.

It comes after the NHS warned it is "busier than ever before" this winter, warning of a "quad-demic" situation involving four of the most common winter viruses - influenza virus, RSV, coronavirus and norovirus.

Those who are eligible, and NHS staff, are being urged to get vaccinations without delay as virus levels rise and pressure remains on the country's hospitals.

Professor Redhead added: “On top of flu there is also continual pressure from Covid, while RSV and norovirus hospital cases are also higher than last year, with hospitals putting in place an extra 1,300 beds last week than the same time last year in expectation of this continued pressure from viruses and other demand."

The NHS has also issued an urgent warning for people to stay indoors the next few days as the UK is set to face three days of snow and temperatures of -10C.

Doctors are telling vulnerable people to stay inside early in the day or late in the evening and to stock up on food and medicine ahead of the icy weather this weekend.

Temperatures could fall as low as minus 8C on Thursday night as wintry conditions are expected to continue for at least a week.

Dr Ananta Dave, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “With more cold weather predicted over the next week, it’s important that everyone stays warm and continues to look out for those more vulnerable to the cold conditions.

“Cold weather can seriously affect your health, particularly for the elderly and very young children. As well as physical injuries from the increase in slips and falls due to the icy conditions, the drop in temperature can also affect your immune system.

“That’s why it’s also important that those with long-term conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes, take care of themselves in the cold weather as it can make some health problems worse."

