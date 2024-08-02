Levi Bellfield’s civil partnership blocked as new law prevents marriage for most serious offenders

2 August 2024, 05:45 | Updated: 2 August 2024, 06:32

Levi Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011
Levi Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Serial killer Levi Bellfield has been blocked from having a civil partnership due to a new law which stops the most serious offenders from getting married behind bars.

Bellfield is currently serving two whole life orders for killing 13-year-old Milly Dowler, Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange, as well as the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy.

The serial killer recently submitted an application for a civil partnership, which spurred the Government on to bring the previously-announced restriction in from Friday.

Bellfield previously applied to marry his girlfriend and made a bid for legal aid to challenge a decision to block his marriage.

Levi Bellfield
Levi Bellfield. Picture: Alamy

It was reported at the time by The Sun that he had won a bid to be granted up to £30,000 in legal aid after his lawyers cited the European Convention on Human Rights and the 1983 Marriage Act.

It is understood he withdrew his application to get married but had submitted a new application for a civil partnership in recent months.

The new law, which is part of the Victims and Prisoners Act, aims to "deny the most heinous criminals from enjoying the important life events they callously took from their victims", the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

It applies to those serving whole life orders.

Previously such prisoners could make a formal application for marriage or a civil partnership and could only be refused by a prison governor on the grounds of security concerns.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said: "Victims should not be tormented by seeing those who commit the most depraved crimes enjoy the moments in life that were stolen from their loved ones.

"That is why I have acted as soon as possible to stop these marriages and give victims the support they deserve."

The 'root and branch reform' required in prisons

The Lord Chancellor will retain the right to permit ceremonies in the most exceptional circumstances, the MoJ said.

Bellfield received a whole life sentence for the murder of Ms McDonnell, 19, in 2003, Ms Delagrange, 22, and the attempted murder of Ms Sheedy, 18, in 2004.

He was already serving his sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly, who was snatched from the street walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

He was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

