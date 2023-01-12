Fears missing Levi Davis has been abducted by British gangsters 'after falling out with crooks in London'

Levi Davis has been missing since October. Picture: Screengrab/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

The mother of missing rugby star Levi Davis fears he could have been abducted from the streets of Barcelona by British gangsters.

The ex-Bath player, who also appeared on X Factor, went missing in October after travelling from his holiday with pals in Ibiza to Catalonia via ferry.

The 24-year-old sent his devastated mother Julie Davis a video message on the voyage and from the pub he was last seen in but he has not been heard from since October 29.

She has hired a private detective, Gavin Burrows, to probe the case as local police continue to treat the case as a missing person inquiry.

Ms Davis said they had been passed an anonymous tip that Levi had a run-in with criminals in 2020, when he was playing for Ealing Trailfinders.

"We desperately need to know more because this could change the whole nature of the investigation. The anonymous tip was given to private investigators who are helping police look for Levi," she told Mail Online.

“The person was very cagey and revealed very little details other than to say that 'persons in the UK are involved in Levi's disappearance' and that it stems from a falling out he apparently had with a gang in London when he played rugby there.

“I do know of some difficulties he had with some people who showed up to his flat in Ealing but don't know what the disagreement was about or how serious it was.

“But this is a very important piece of information to come to light and the police in Barcelona are aware.

“We need that anonymous tipster - and any others who may know something - to get in touch and tell us more because this could now become a suspected abduction and may explain why my son has seemingly disappeared without a trace.”

Levi, who also played for Worthing Raiders and appeared on Celebrity X Factor in a group called Try Star in 2019, had only been in Barcelona for a few hours after leaving his friends in the Balearics.

There had been speculation he had gone to meet someone het met on the internet.

Levi was seen leaving the Old Irish Pub, on La Rambla, at 10.05pm.

His bank accounts and phone have not been accessed the entire time he has disappeared.

His phone’s signal was last detected at the Sants train station that night.