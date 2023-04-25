‘I don’t know what to believe’: Mum of missing Levi Davis speaks out and slams ‘slow Spanish police’

Levi Davis went missing in October last year. Picture: Alamy/Screengrab

By Asher McShane

The mother of missing rugby player Levi Davis has slammed Spanish police for being ‘slow’ and says she ‘does not know what to believe’ any more.

Levi was last seen at the Hard Rock Cafe in Barcelona on October 29 last year.

His mother Julie, who believes her son was being blackmailed, retraced her son’s last known steps last in recent days.

After she visited the city, police said they believe Levi likely drowned in the city’s port on the morning after the last sighting of him.

Police said that four cruise ship staff told them they saw a body in the water, shouting for help in English, and wearing a pale T-shirt - as Levi had been.

Read more: Missing X-Factor star Levi Davis feared to have drowned in sea off Barcelona as detectives make crucial breakthrough

Levi Davis's mother has spoken out, calling Spanish police 'slow'. Picture: Alamy

Julie told the Sun: “Why is this information about the cruise ship staff only coming months later?

“I know the Spanish police can be slow but I can't make head nor tail of it.

“It's disheartening when you ask police questions and get very limited feedback.”

She said she had been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since her son disappeared.

Levi would have been celebrating his 25th birthday last month.

He posted a strange video before he vanished, claiming he was a target after being pictured in “compromising positions.”

Spanish Police said in February this year that Levi had 'not gone missing voluntarily' - telling Julie her son probably drowned after entering the port area.

Julie last saw her son in October last year before he went to visit his friend, Richard Squire, in Ibiza.

The final CCTV of Levi shows him leaving The Old Irish Pub in the city carrying a rucksack.

He was later spotted by witnesses at the Hard Rock Cafe - a 12 minute walk from the pub.