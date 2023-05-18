Spanish police search for missing rugby player Levi Davis in Barcelona port

The regional police are searching the port of Barcelona. Picture: Mossos via Twitter/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Spanish police are searching for the body of missing rugby player and X-Factor singer Levi Davis.

Levi Davis, 24, was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on October 29 last year and has not been in touch with any relatives or friends since his disappearance.

Police investigations have continually searched for the missing rugby player, as the case remains open, but Catalonian police shared a new video of their search to their official Twitter account @mossos this morning.

The Twitter post reads: “We continue to investigate the disappearance of a man in Barcelona on October 29.

“We activated the Maritime Police and the Aquatic Unit to search the port of Barcelona and the Llobregat Delta. The case remains open.”

It is understood a judge authorised the searches after receiving a report from coastguards.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

A video posted to Mossos on Twitter shows the police in their search of Levi Davis. Picture: Twitter

Levi Davis was last sighted on October 29th last year. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police force said: "A search is taking place for the man last seen on October 29 in Barcelona port and the Llobregat Delta. It’s being conducted by the Mossos’ Maritime Police and the Aquatic Unit.

"It’s an underwater search with the Maritime Police in the boats and the divers involved belonging to the Aquatic Unit.

"The search is taking place because of the possibility this person could have fallen into the water, from information received following his disappearance, around the time he was last seen."

Julie Davis, the missing rugby player’s mum, travelled to Barcelona in November shortly after her son’s disappearance to retrace his last steps.

After she visited the city, police told her they believe Levi likely drowned in the city’s port on the morning after the last sighting of him.

Julie believed her son was being blackmailed in the time leading up to his disappearance and previously she slammed the Spanish police for being “slow”.

Read more: Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed after S Club 7 star found dead aged 46

Read more: Lee Rigby's son, 12, speaks out about his father's death for first time as he plans to honour his memory with marathon

Levi is feared to have drowned near Barcelona's port. Picture: Alamy

The continued police investigation follows “an initial exhaustive search” which “found no sign” of Levi.

Police said that four cruise ship staff members told them they saw a body in the water shouting for help in English on the morning of October 30, wearing a pale T-shirt - as Levi had also been.

The missing rugby star's family fear he drowned in the sea near Barcelona.

His phone was last registered with a phone tower at a port closest to the sea entrance.

Julie said despite the mounting evidence she hasn’t given up hope, because “without a body there’s just no way of knowing what’s happened”.

Levi played for Bath Rugby before signing to Worthing Raiders and he later entered the entertainment industry after he appeared on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.