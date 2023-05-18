Spanish police search for missing rugby player Levi Davis in Barcelona port

18 May 2023, 12:53 | Updated: 18 May 2023, 13:07

The regional police are searching the port of Barcelona.
The regional police are searching the port of Barcelona. Picture: Mossos via Twitter/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Spanish police are searching for the body of missing rugby player and X-Factor singer Levi Davis.

Levi Davis, 24, was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on October 29 last year and has not been in touch with any relatives or friends since his disappearance.

Police investigations have continually searched for the missing rugby player, as the case remains open, but Catalonian police shared a new video of their search to their official Twitter account @mossos this morning.

The Twitter post reads: “We continue to investigate the disappearance of a man in Barcelona on October 29.

“We activated the Maritime Police and the Aquatic Unit to search the port of Barcelona and the Llobregat Delta. The case remains open.”

It is understood a judge authorised the searches after receiving a report from coastguards.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

A video posted to Mossos on Twitter shows the police in their search of Levi Davis.
A video posted to Mossos on Twitter shows the police in their search of Levi Davis. Picture: Twitter
Levi Davis was last sighted on October 29th last year.
Levi Davis was last sighted on October 29th last year. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police force said: "A search is taking place for the man last seen on October 29 in Barcelona port and the Llobregat Delta. It’s being conducted by the Mossos’ Maritime Police and the Aquatic Unit.

"It’s an underwater search with the Maritime Police in the boats and the divers involved belonging to the Aquatic Unit.

"The search is taking place because of the possibility this person could have fallen into the water, from information received following his disappearance, around the time he was last seen."

Julie Davis, the missing rugby player’s mum, travelled to Barcelona in November shortly after her son’s disappearance to retrace his last steps.

After she visited the city, police told her they believe Levi likely drowned in the city’s port on the morning after the last sighting of him.

Julie believed her son was being blackmailed in the time leading up to his disappearance and previously she slammed the Spanish police for being “slow”.

Read more: Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed after S Club 7 star found dead aged 46

Read more: Lee Rigby's son, 12, speaks out about his father's death for first time as he plans to honour his memory with marathon

Levi is feared to have drowned near Barcelona's port.
Levi is feared to have drowned near Barcelona's port. Picture: Alamy

The continued police investigation follows “an initial exhaustive search” which “found no sign” of Levi.

Police said that four cruise ship staff members told them they saw a body in the water shouting for help in English on the morning of October 30, wearing a pale T-shirt - as Levi had also been.

The missing rugby star's family fear he drowned in the sea near Barcelona.

His phone was last registered with a phone tower at a port closest to the sea entrance.

Julie said despite the mounting evidence she hasn’t given up hope, because “without a body there’s just no way of knowing what’s happened”.

Levi played for Bath Rugby before signing to Worthing Raiders and he later entered the entertainment industry after he appeared on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)

China wants search efforts stepped up as ‘bodies are found’ after boat capsizes

Miller has pleaded guilty

Paedophile predator abducted and sexually assaulted a girl for more than 24 hours while dressed as a woman

Pakistan Politics

Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan’s home as handover deadline runs out

BT plans to slash up to 55,000 jobs by 2030

BT to replace 10,000 workers with AI as part of wider cull of up to 55,000 staff in bid to slash costs

Some children were left in tears

Can you answer questions from Sats Year 6 reading paper that even staff 'had to think about' and left kids 'in tears'?

Russia Ukraine War

Russia targets Kyiv and Odesa with missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

Spanish climber Carlos Soria arrives at the Hams hospital after being rescued from Dhaulagiri mountain region in Kathmandu, Nepal

Climber, 84, rescued from mountain in Nepal while trying to set new record

The Zodiac killer was never officially caught.

Zodiac killer 'identified after 54 years’ as investigators accuse FBI of ‘secretly’ listing the suspect back in 2016

Prince Harry and Meghan said they were chased through the streets of New York

Photographer 'in Harry and Meghan chase' speaks out and blames their driver for 'catastrophic experience'

People are rescued in Faenza, Italy

Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as clean up begins

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee

Hong Kong leader defends removal of politically sensitive books from libraries

A view of the swollen Santerno River with the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, behind

Formula One drivers affected by flooding in Italy as grand prix is cancelled

Paul Cattermole was found dead at home aged 46

Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed after S Club 7 star found dead aged 46

At this stage the death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained.

The Strand closed after man in his twenties 'collapses and dies' in early hours of the morning

Ethan Hawke poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

In Pictures: Cannes Film Festival gets into full swing on day two

Angel has continued to astonish doctors with her progress.

‘I could not be prouder’: Kidnapped Angel Lynn who was paralysed takes first step in years in remarkable recovery journey

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul Scully has announced he plans to run for Mayor of London

'I’ll switch off Ulez expansion cameras on day one': Paul Scully announces bid to become Tory London Mayor
An artist's drawing of Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in court in Boston

Leak suspect ‘had been warned about handling of classified information’

A soldier and a dog take part in the search operation for child survivors

Mystery over ‘rescue’ of children and baby ‘found alive in Amazon jungle 17 days after plane crash’
Prince Harry’s spokesman said the couple were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'not contacted by royal family' after 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York
Jack Rigby said he wants to raise thousands of pounds for bereaved military children

Lee Rigby's son, 12, speaks out about his father's death for first time as he plans to honour his memory with marathon
Rishi Sunak speaks to journalists on his way to the G7 summit in Japan

Cheaper beer and sanitary products show benefits of Brexit, Rishi Sunak insists

Freddie Flintoff broke his rib and suffered facial injuries

Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff had 'no helmet or airbag' and 'was left in agony for 45 minutes after crash'
Aerial photo shows the movie set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Jae C Hong/AP)

Alec Baldwin’s troubled western seeks international buyers at Cannes

First ever full-sized scans show the Titanic as never seen before

First ever full-sized scans of Titanic reveal wreck as never seen before

Water companies have apologised for not acting quickly enough to tackle sewage spills

Water firms say sorry for sewage and unveil biggest modernisation of sewers 'since Victorian era'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

The film changes the names from the original animation.

‘It would be disingenuous to imply it was coincidental’: Film critic suggests Disney takes swipe at Kate Middleton in remake

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the prospect of lowering the voting age

'Votes at 16' could become the next political football but polarisation of the debate carries risks for both sides
'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit