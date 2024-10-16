Pictured: Daredevil British influencer who fell 630ft to death from bridge as grieving girlfriend speaks of 'nightmare'

Tributes have paid tribute to daredevil influencer Lewis Stevenson who died after falling from Spain's highest bridge. Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

The family of a British influencer who tragically fell to his death while attempting to climb a bridge in central Spain for an Instagram video say they had "tried to talk him out of" his risky hobby.

Lewis Stevenson, 26, from Derby, lost his life while illegally scaling the 630ft (192m) Castilla-La Mancha Bridge in Talavera de la Reina early Sunday morning.

He and a friend were reportedly climbing the structure without a harness to film a social media video.

This dangerous activity, known as 'free-solo climbing' or 'buildering,' involves climbing tall buildings and structures without safety gear.

While these stunts are popular on social media, they also attract significant criticism and safety fears.

Lewis often photographed himself on very high buildings. Picture: Facebook

Mr Stevenson’s grieving girlfriend, named as Savannah Parker, posted an emotional message on social media saying "life will never be the same".

She said on Facebook: "it’s 5am and i haven’t eaten or slept. someone tell me this is a nightmare.

"i feel violently sick at the fact you’re not coming back. please come back. answer the phone.

Savannah Parker has shared images of her partner. Picture: Facebook

"thank you everyone for your messages and love. if i’ve not replied know that i’ve seen it and appreciate it.

"i can’t reply to everyone im too overwhelmed. anyone in a relationship PLEASE hug your person extra tight for me."

Savannah Parker has paid tribute to Lewis. Picture: Facebook

Mr Stevenson’s grandfather Clifford Stevenson, from Derby, told the MailOnline: “We all tried to talk him out of it. We were always trying to talk him out of doing things but that was the way he was.

“He loved doing it - he always went out there believing he'd be alright. He did what he did for his own pleasure.

"He did not get any money for it, he was an adventurer.”

He and a friend were reportedly climbing the structure without a harness to film a social media video. Picture: Getty

It is understood Mr Stevenson’s Instagram page has now been deactivated, but friends and members of the free climbing community have shared tributes to him.