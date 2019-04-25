Leytonstone Double Stabbing: Two Men Fighting For Their Lives

Two men have been left fighting for their life in hospital after being stabbed near an east London train station. Picture: Google

Two men are fighting for their lives in hospital following a double stabbing on Wednesday night in Leytonstone.

Police and paramedics responded to reports of a fight near the Overground station in High Road, Leytonstone,

Officers found one man in his late 20s suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and police said his condition is being treated as potentially life-threatening.

Shortly after police were informed of another man who had arrived at an east London hospital, also suffering from stab wounds.

Police said his condition is also being treated as life-threatening.

Scotland Yard detectives are working to establish whether the two incidents are linked.

Police say no arrests have yet been made.

The incident follows a night of violence in London on Tuesday when four people were stabbed during a single seven-hour period.