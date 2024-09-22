Liam Gallagher says 'imposters' are not welcome at Oasis reunion concerts after criticism of his 'angelic tones'

22 September 2024, 19:31 | Updated: 22 September 2024, 20:18

Liam Gallagher says 'imposters' are not welcome at Oasis reunion concerts after criticism for his 'angelic tones'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Liam Gallagher has said “imposters” are not welcome at the Oasis reunion concerts next year after he was criticised for his Wembley Stadium performance ahead of Anthony Joshua's fight with Daniel Dubois.

The Manchester singer performed a trio of Oasis songs at the London venue ahead of the heavyweight boxing match.

But responses to the gig were mixed and Liam, who was celebrating his 52nd birthday, issued a message to those who had not appreciated what he referred to as his “angelic tones”.

In a post to X, the frontman said: “You ain’t real fans you’re just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts next year any way.”

The singer also posted a painting of a bird next to a message that said: “You will not stop me from singing my song. I will sing it forever.”

Liam Gallagher performs ahead of the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium
Liam Gallagher performs ahead of the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Anthony Joshua stunned as Daniel Dubois knocks out bout favourite in fifth round to retain IBF heavyweight title

Read More: Watchdog calls on Oasis and Ticketmaster to refund fans hit by inflated prices

Oasis announced their long-awaited reunion on August 27 following a long-standing feud between brothers Liam and Noel after the band split in 2009 prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

On Saturday Liam arrived on stage to a massive cheer and said “yes, Wembley vibes in the air” while he performed in front of a record-breaking 96,000-strong crowd which included the likes of Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Love Island presenter Maya Jama.

The last time the brothers performed together was on August 22 2009 at V Festival in Staffordshire.

Oasis’s string of 19 UK and Ireland Oasis dates have all sold out, including two extra Wembley shows after a furore over ticket sales and inflated prices.

The Oasis site shows the registration page for the private ballot for additional Oasis tickets
The Oasis site shows the registration page for the private ballot for additional Oasis tickets. Picture: Alamy

The band said they were unaware that dynamic pricing, which led to tickets selling for more than double the original price, was being used on Ticketmaster, and blamed the situation on “unprecedented demand”.

It also prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to say they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Ticketmaster has previously said this was down to the organiser of the sale, not its website.

This year marks 30 years since the band released their debut studio album Definitely Maybe, which sailed to the top of the UK charts earlier in the month, bolstered by the release of a deluxe edition celebrating its anniversary.

