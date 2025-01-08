Former One Direction star Liam Payne's medical cause of death revealed - after UK inquest opens

Liam Payne's medical cause of death has been confirmed in a UK inquest opening as "polytrauma". Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Former One Direction star Liam Payne's medical cause of death has been confirmed in a UK inquest opening as "polytrauma".

A hearing, which Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court said was held on December 17, was told it may take "some time" to ascertain how the 31-year-old died.

Five people have been charged over Payne's death after he fell from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The hotel's manager, a receptionist and a friend of Payne have been charged with manslaughter, Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office previously said in a statement.

They are reported to be hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi and Payne's friend Roger Nores.

Two others, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, have been charged with supplying cocaine.

The inquest into Payne's death in the UK has been adjourned until a pre-inquest review on November 6, the coroner's court said.

His medical cause of death was confirmed by Dr Roberto Victor Cohen as "polytrauma", meaning multiple traumatic injuries.

The hearing was also told Payne, who was described as a "singer and entertainer" during the hearing, was formally identified "with the assistance of the funeral directors in Buckinghamshire."

Police and firefighters at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires where Liam Payne fell to his death. Picture: Getty

Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said during the hearing: "Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam's death, over which I have no legal jurisdiction, it is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time through the formal channel of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office."

Payne's funeral in November in Buckinghamshire was attended by Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of his son Bear, and fellow One Direction stars Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, along with his family and friends.

After his band went on hiatus he launched a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo, and the track For You with Rita Ora.