Liam Payne's tragic death following tragic fall from hotel in Argentina - what we know so far

Liam Payne tributes following his death aged 31. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina in a tragic incident that has shocked the music world and left fans devastated.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Here's what is known so far about the star's tragic death at the age of just 31

Why was he in Argentina?

Liam arrived in Argentina - staying at the Casa Sur hotel with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy - two weeks before his death. He was there to support his former bandmate Niall Horan, who was performing there.

Whilst leaving Niall's concert, Liam posted a video on snapchat story saying he wanted to reunite with Niall: “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken,” he said. “I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but just — but we need to talk.”

Liam's girlfriend left Argentina two days before his death to return to the U.S, stating on TikTok: “We were supposed to be there for like five days, turned into two weeks, and I was just like, I need to go home.”

In the days leading up to his death, it was reported that his ex, Maya Henry, had filed a cease-and-desist order against Payne, alleging he had repeatedly contacted her.

She took to TikTok and claimed that an unnamed ex of hers would not leave her or her mother alone and was sending calls, emails and texts - even to her mother - from different phone numbers and iCloud accounts. She asked: “Is that normal behaviour to you?"

Liam posted early on October 16 in his now-deleted Snapchat stories, showing him enjoying breakfast with his girlfriend Cassidy, saying he was having “a lovely day in Argentina.”

Although it was unclear when exactly the video was taken as Cassidy left two days before that.

Vancouver, Canada. 03rd Sep, 2017. Vancouver, CANADA. 3rd Sep, 2017. English singer Liam Payne of One Direction fame performing at the iHeartRadio Beach Ball at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver, BC, CANADA. Credit: Jamie Taylor/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

What happened on the day he died?

Later on the Wednesday, police received a call from a hotel employee stating Payne was acting "aggressively". They said they believed his life may be at risk.

According to Reuters an employee said “He is destroying the entire room and we need you to send someone” and they believed he was at risk because of the balcony in his room.

At around 5pm on Wednesday a man staying next door to Payne reported hearing a "violent, manly scream" before his death.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said Payne succumbed to injuries suffered in the fall, with no chance of resuscitation.

A spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality shared that Payne “had thrown himself from the balcony of his room.” Police found his body in the hotel courtyard, the spokesperson said.

Buenos Aires, Argentina. 16th Oct, 2024. A large group of fans gathers at the doors of the hotel where the singer was staying. Police officers guard the place while they wait for the lifeless body of Liam Payne to leave. Picture: Alamy

What was the official cause of death?

Payne’s body was taken to a morgue where doctors performed an autopsy hours after his death.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office of Argentina have said in a statement on Thursday that it is being treated as “doubtful death.”

The Argentine official shared that a preliminary autopsy found that he died from a skull fracture and multiple trauma as well as internal and external bleeding.

Forensic experts found no evidence of defensive injuries or foul play.

The prosecutor’s office found from the position of Payne’s body and the injuries sustained that he “did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and that he may have fallen in a state of semi- or total unconsciousness.”

Fans of former One Direction singer Liam Payne gather at the Obelisk to honor him one day after he was found dead at an hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP PhotoVictor R. Caivano). Picture: Alamy

Officials said Payne appeared to have been alone when he fell. Local police who examined his hotel room found “various destroyed objects and furniture,” and a smashed TV screen.

Tributes have been flooding in after Payne's tragic death.

Niall Horan saw Payne shortly before his death "I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently," he shared. "I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking."

Adding he was "absolutely devastated" by Payne's death.

Payne's family have also shared their tribute with PA stating: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

They added "We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Simon Cowell who signed Payne to his record label with One Direction has shared he is 'gutted', with an insider stating that he cherished him like his own flesh and blood. Cowell has cancelled the Britains Got Talent auditions as a mark of respect.