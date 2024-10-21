Liam Payne's death treated as 'inconclusive' as investigators await test results

Investigations continue into Liam Payne's death. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Payne died last Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam Payne’s death is being treated as “inconclusive” as investigations into the star’s tragic passing continue.

Post-mortem examination revealed the One Direction icon died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage.”

However, Prosecutor Marcelo Roma, has requested for histopathological, biochemical and toxicological studies to be carried out, in a bid to determine if the star was drugged or intoxicated at the time of his death.

Fans pay tribute to British singer Liam Payne in front of the hotel where he died in Buenos Aires. Picture: Getty

The tests are expected to take around 10 to 15 days, with Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office currently treating his death as “inconclusive,” the Mail Online reports.

Liam Payne’s death has rocked the world of showbiz, with thousands of fans gathering at a vigil in London over the weekend.

Devastated fans were seen in tears as they laid flowers and left messages for the star at the Peter Pan statue in Kensington Gardens.

Some carried heart and L-shaped balloons while others had artwork dedicated to the 31-year-old.

In London, the group sang along to One Direction songs as they consoled one another.

Helen, 30, from Liverpool, remembered Payne as a "kind" and "lovely" person who she met as a fan growing up.

Liam Payne died last Wednesday. Picture: Getty

She thanked him for his music and "the best memories", adding that she hoped he had found peace.

Mum Bobbie and her daughters Billie-Jay and Brook told LBC: "It’s just such a shock – it doesn’t even feel real.

"He’s been a massive part of our lives so although we don’t know him personally it feels like we do."

They said: "We used to always dance to the music and they’re the memories that we have.

"I used to have about 80 posters of them across my wall."

"It shows how much happiness someone can bring without even meeting them," they added.

Another fan from the US ended her visit to Ireland so she could attend the vigil in Hyde Park.

Fans gather in Hyde Park to hold a memorial event for One Direction singer Liam Payne on October 20, 2024. Picture: Getty

Tess Hayden, 24, said: "My older brother and I had been planning a trip to Dublin for a while, and I knew I was gonna try and come to London at some point at the end of the trip, but when I woke up and heard the news, I was like, 'ok, I'll just go a day earlier (and) try and figure (it) out."

Ms Hayden said it was "very surreal" as a death at 31 is "very sad and devastating, and shocking".

"It's a reminder of what a huge part of my childhood and growing up, Liam and One Direction were," she added.

Officers said they found drugs and alcohol in Payne's hotel room, which was in "complete disarray".

Police said they were examining Payne's phone to track the dealer who sold him the drugs.