Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony: Tributes pour in for former One Direction star as fans gather at scene

Liam Payne has died. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren and Emma Soteriou

Tributes are pouring in for former One Direction star Liam Payne after he died following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

The 31-year-old was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

He had been in the city for his former bandmate Niall Horan's tour.

Alberto Crescenti, a senior local medical official, said that Payne fell from around 13 or 14 metres and that he suffered “very serious injuries incompatible with life".

These included a fracture to the skull, authorities said.

Payne fell into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina's capital.

Police are investigating the full circumstances surrounding his death, although they have said they must wait for the full results of the autopsy.

Officers said they had initially been called out to reports of an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol".

After news of Payne's death emerged, tearful fans began gathering outside his hotel, leading police to cordon off the entrance.

The group were seen hugging and lighting candles at the scene as they paid an emotional tribute to the One Direction singer.

They sung the band's songs and left flowers at an improvised altar.

One fan was seen sitting on the pavement with her head in between her knees.

Fans hugging each other outside the hotel. Picture: Getty

The UK Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday that it is in contact with authorities "regarding reports of the death of a British man".

Police gather outside the Buenos Aires hotel where Liam Payne was found dead after falling from a balcony. Picture: Alamy

Wolverhampton-born Payne joined One Direction in 2010 alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, after they were placed together on The X Factor. It was Payne's second time trying out for the show.

The boy band gained worldwide mega-stardom as a group over several years, with four UK number one albums and four number one singles. One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Payne and his fellow band members all struck out on his own in order to forge a solo career. His first solo album was released in 2019, but did not gain positive reviews.

He has a son called Bear from his previous relationship with singer Cheryl, who was a judge on X Factor.

Police cordon off a hotel where English musician Liam Payne, a former member of the band One Direction, was found dead after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since poured in for the singer, with US singer Charlie Puth saying: "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me.

"I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace. I am so sorry..."

Dermot O'Leary said: "The worst news. I remember him as a 14-year old-turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

"He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble.

"Sending love and prayers to his family."

Rylan said: "Extremely sad news. V tragic and so young. RIP Liam x

Harry Styles' mum shared a moving three-word tribute, saying "Just a boy…" with a broken heart emoji.

Payne in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Singer Olly Murs, who starred on The X Factor a year before One Direction, said he was "lost for words", describing Payne's death as "devastating".

"We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF (X Factor) days and the tour we shared together," Murs wrote beside a picture of the pair.

"Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I'm truly gutted and devastated for his family and of course his son Bear losing a dad."

The Wanted star Max George said he met Payne while he was competing on The X Factor with One Direction, describing his death as "absolutely devastating news".

"Over the last few years I had the pleasure of getting to know him personally and spent some treasured time with him," he said.

"Liam was absolutely wonderful in terms of support when Tom (Parker) fell ill, performing at the Royal Albert Hall with us for Stand Up To Cancer.

"He supported me a lot personally after Tom passed. I will never forget that."

Liam Payne was a member of One Direction. Picture: Alamy

Jedward, the singing duo who also gained fame on X Factor, said: "Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction Family".

Paris Hilton added that the news of Payne's death was: "so upsetting" to hear.

She said she was "sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones."

A statement on an official social media account of the Brit Awards said: "We're incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time".