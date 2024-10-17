Liam Payne's ex-fiancée breaks silence after former One Direction star falls to his death aged 31

17 October 2024, 01:13 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 06:52

Liam Payne and Maya Henry in 2021
Liam Payne and Maya Henry in 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée has broken her silence after the death of the former One Direction star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Payne, 31, died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina on Wednesday.

His shock death prompted tributes both from local fans and from well-wishers around the world.

Payne had been in a relationship with Maya Henry on-and-off for three years.

A source close to Ms Henry told Mail Online after his death: "Right now she is obviously in shock".

Read more: Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies after falling from hotel balcony

Read more: Liam Payne's poignant last image with girlfriend before his death from 'hotel balcony fall'

Liam Payne
Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Payne and Henry first got together in 2019 and became engaged for the first time the next year.

The couple broke up in 2021 before reuniting and resuming their engagement. They split up again in 2022.

Henry had claimed recently that Payne had been giving her unwanted attention despite their break-up. A lawyer said she had issued a cease and desist order against him.

At the time of his death, Payne was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy.

He had previously been in a relationship with Cheryl Cole, with whom he had a young son called Bear.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry
Liam Payne and Maya Henry. Picture: Getty

Buenos Aires police said Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighborhood of Argentina's capital, resulting in "extremely serious injuries" before medics confirmed his death.

Pictures show fans gathering outside the hotel after police cordoned off the area with forensic investigators seen entering and exiting in white protective suits and blue gloves.

Fans gather outside the hotel where Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires
Fans gather outside the hotel where Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires. Picture: Getty

Payne was part of the original line-up of One Direction, formed in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours, One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Earlier this month, Payne attended bandmate Horan's Argentinian concert alongside his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

Payne, who was born in Wolverhampton, released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019 which included the singles Polaroid and Familiar.

Payne first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 at the age of 14 singing Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon, with judge Simon Cowell telling him to return to the reality show at an older age.

He impressed the judges in 2010 singing Michael Buble's Cry Me A River before he was put with four other solo hopefuls at the boot camp stage of the competition - the group which later became One Direction.

Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction in 2013
Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction in 2013. Picture: Getty

In August last year, Payne postponed his scheduled tour of South America after suffering from a "serious kidney infection".

He said the infection was something "I wouldn't wish on anyone" and he had been instructed by doctors to "rest and recover".

Later last year he was banned from driving in the UK after admitting a speeding offence.

The singer was reportedly travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone and was banned from driving for six months, as well as paying a fine, in October 2023.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies 'falling from a hotel balcony'

In August, Payne was announced as a judge on a new talent show alongside former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland and The Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger.

The stars were to judge attempts to create a band, looking at the contestants' chemistry as they formed groupings in the musical competition series.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liam Payne has died

Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony: Tributes pour in for former One Direction star as fans gather at scene

Keir Starmer is facing a backlash over the Budget

Starmer 'hit with backlash from Cabinet ministers' over plans to slash public spending in Budget

Liam Payne shared a final image with his girlfriend before his death

Liam Payne's poignant last image with girlfriend before his death from 'hotel balcony fall'

Liam Payne has died

Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies after falling from hotel balcony

Trevor McDonald has hit out at the crude attempt at humour

Sir Trevor McDonald blasts Mrs Brown's Boys star after 'racist joke made on set'

The suspect police are looking for

Father and toddler rushed to hospital after 'unprovoked' attack in west London, as police hunt suspect

Russia ‘suspected of planting bomb’ on plane to the UK

Russia ‘suspected of planting bomb’ on plane to the UK that caused warehouse fire

The crash happened on the M6 northbound past Tebay Services

Driver in motorway crash that killed five people killed including two children was 'on wrong side of the road'

Daniel Khalife's notebooks have been released

Daniel Khalife's 'spy plot notebooks revealed' as ex-soldier accused of 'stealing military secrets for Iran'

Exclusive
Sebastian Lai has called on the government to back his campaign for his father's releae.

'Time is running out': Son of jailed newspaper editor urges PM to condemn imprisonment ahead of Lammy's Beijing visit

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Monday November 20.

Four teens drowned after 'avoidable' crash in Snowdonia, as inexperienced driver 'went round bend too fast'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine must be allowed to join NATO

Zelenskyy says he wants Ukraine to join NATO as he unveils 'victory plan' for war with Russia

Heavy winds are set to batter the u

Winds of up to 80mph set to batter UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The gang has stolen up to £73,000 worth of goods

Romanian ‘champagne gang’ sweeps through Britain’s supermarkets stealing more than £70,000 worth of goods

Florida man charged after leaving his dog chained to fence post before Hurricane Milton - and has now given him up for adoption

Florida man charged after leaving his dog chained to fence post before Hurricane Milton - and has now given him up for adoption
Athif and Althaf Hussaindeen, 18, have been jailed over the fatal stabbing

Twins jailed after 16-year-old boy 'senselessly' stabbed to death during fight after school

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump will reportedly work a shift at McDonald's this week.

Donald Trump to work shift at McDonald's as he questions Kamala Harris' past job

Destiny Waugh, 19, admitted a charge of violent disorder

Beauty student who turned up to riot in a yellow dress to hand out eggs labelled 'extremely stupid' as she's sentenced
Traitors winner Harry Clark

Traitors winner Harry Clark 'axed from Celebrity SAS' after being caught lying during interrogation
Sara Sharif suffered at least '71 fresh injuries' court hears as the extent of the 10-year-old's injuries are revealed

Sara Sharif suffered at least '71 fresh injuries' court hears as pathologist describes extent of the 10-year-old's injuries
Annie Kilner is divorcing Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner files for divorce - after Lauryn Goodman affair scandal turned their relationship ‘ugly’
Three adults and one child were taken to hospital following a large fire in Newcastle

Boy, 7, dies and six in hospital after 'devastating explosion' destroys house in Newcastle

Newly appointed England head coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference at Wembley Stadium, London.

'Sorry for having a German passport' new England coach Thomas Tuchel jokes as he vows to bring success to Three Lions
Businessman and businesswoman ignoring each other,close-up

Not saying hello to a colleague could break employment law, judge rules

Murder investigation launched after disappearance of eight-year-old boy from home seven weeks ago

Murder investigation launched following disappearance of eight-year-old boy from home seven weeks ago
Paul Lowe

Son charged with murder of British war photographer Paul Lowe on LA hiking trail

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit