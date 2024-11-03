Liam Payne funeral details 'revealed' after former One Direction star plunged to death in Buenos Aires

Liam Payne's funeral is set to take place next week according to reports - after the singer plunged to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Liam Payne's funeral is set to take place next week according to reports - after the singer plunged to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month.

The former One Direction star's body is set to be flown back to the UK from Argentina in the next 48 hours, according to The Sun.

Liam's body has been at the British cemetery in the Argentine capital since his death.

But the 31-year-old's remains are set to be flown back to the UK before Wednesday - with a funeral to be held in St Paul's Cathedral in the next week.

The reports come after Argentinian daily newspaper La Nacion said that all paperwork needed to repatriate Payne's body had been completed.

Last week, Argentina's police raided the Buenos Aires hotel where former One Direction singer Liam Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony.

A police special investigations unit went to the Casa Sur hotel on orders from the public prosecutors' office.

Officers seized items including computer hard drives and footage from hotel cameras, a government official told The Associated Press.

The singer died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony in the upmarket Palermo district.

According to the post-mortem examination, Payne died from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding caused by the fall. His body was found in the hotel's internal courtyard.

Liam Payne's fans setting up a memorial outside Casa Sur Hotel. Picture: Alamy

Initial investigations suggest that the musician was alone and experiencing a "breakdown" due to consumption of substances that have not yet been determined.

Following Payne's death, police found substances in his hotel room, as well as destroyed objects and furniture, according to the public prosecutors' office.

The boyband star had cocaine in his system, according to a preliminary toxicology report published by local press on Monday. Definitive results are not expected to be made public for several weeks.

The Casa Sur hotel has become a place for Payne's fans to pay their respects. They have left flowers, candles and photos of the singer in a makeshift shrine around a tree at the hotel's entrance.

Geoff Payne, father of the late Liam Payne, visits the CasaSur Palermo hotel where his son died. Picture: Getty

Payne's family - which includes his mother Karen Payne and his two sisters Ruth and Nicola - have expressed their devastation over the loss, as have his former bandmates. Artists and celebrities from various countries continue to share their grief.

One Direction was among the most successful boy bands of recent times. It announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and Payne - like his former bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson - pursued a solo career.

The singer had posted on his Snapchat account that he travelled to Argentina to attend Horan's concert in Buenos Aires on October 2.

He shared videos of himself dancing with his girlfriend, American influencer Kate Cassidy, and singing along in the stands. Cassidy had left Argentina after the show but Payne stayed behind.