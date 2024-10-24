Police raid Buenos Aires hotel where One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from third-floor balcony

24 October 2024, 20:32 | Updated: 24 October 2024, 20:38

Police have raided the hotel where Liam Payne died
Police have raided the hotel where Liam Payne died. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Argentina's police have raided the Buenos Aires hotel where former One Direction singer Liam Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A police special investigations unit went to the Casa Sur hotel on Wednesday night on orders from the public prosecutors' office.

Officers seized items including computer hard drives and footage from hotel cameras, a government official told The Associated Press.

The singer died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony in the upmarket Palermo district.

According to the post-mortem examination, Payne died from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding caused by the fall. His body was found in the hotel's internal courtyard.

Liam Payne's fans setting up a memorial outside Casa Sur Hotel
Liam Payne's fans setting up a memorial outside Casa Sur Hotel. Picture: Alamy

Initial investigations suggest that the musician was alone and experiencing a "breakdown" due to consumption of substances that have not yet been determined.

Following Payne's death, police found substances in his hotel room, as well as destroyed objects and furniture, according to the public prosecutors' office.

Read more: Liam Payne 'may have been unconscious' when he fell from balcony, police say, as fresh details emerge

Read more: Liam Payne's death treated as 'inconclusive' as investigators await test results

The boyband star had cocaine in his system, according to a preliminary toxicology report published by local press on Monday. Definitive results are not expected to be made public for several weeks. The Casa Sur hotel has become a place for Payne's fans to pay their respects. They have left flowers, candles and photos of the singer in a makeshift shrine around a tree at the hotel's entrance.

The singer's father, Geoff Payne, is in Buenos Aires arranging the repatriation of his son's body, which is expected to be released around October 28.

Geoff Payne, father of the late Liam Payne, visits the CasaSur Palermo hotel where his son died
Geoff Payne, father of the late Liam Payne, visits the CasaSur Palermo hotel where his son died. Picture: Getty

Payne's family - which includes his mother Karen Payne and his two sisters Ruth and Nicola - have expressed their devastation over the loss, as have his former bandmates. Artists and celebrities from various countries continue to share their grief.

One Direction was among the most successful boy bands of recent times. It announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and Payne - like his former bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson - pursued a solo career.

The singer had posted on his Snapchat account that he travelled to Argentina to attend Horan's concert in Buenos Aires on October 2.

He shared videos of himself dancing with his girlfriend, American influencer Kate Cassidy, and singing along in the stands. Cassidy had left Argentina after the show but Payne stayed behind.

A police officer exits the hotel where Liam Payne, former One Direction member, was found dead
A police officer exits the hotel where Liam Payne, former One Direction member, was found dead. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Chris Hoy has shared an update on Instagram

Sir Chris Hoy 'blown away by love and support' after sharing terminal cancer diagnosis - in emotional new update to fans

Milan Art Week

UK civil servants told to work three days a week in the office

Rachel Reeves arriving before a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Rachel Reeves to rewrite debt rules in bid to free up £50bn in spending

Rapper Wretch32 has described the killing of Chris Kaba a

Rapper Wretch 32 claims killing of Chris Kaba was 'execution'

Searches are ongoing for Joanne Jones, who is missing after going for a walk

Helicopter and drones deployed as search continues for walker Joanne Jones who has been missing since Monday

Gursimran Kaur

Pictured: Shop worker, 19, who 'baked to death' inside walk-in oven - before being found by her own mother

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
The world is on course for a "catastrophic" 3.1C of warming.

Earth set for 'catastrophic' 3.1C temperature rise as global warming reaches critical levels

Sir Chris Hoy (L) and Sarra Kemp

Sir Chris Hoy's wife hails 'real life superhero' in first statement since Olympians's terminal cancer diagnosis

Exclusive
Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’

James May was injured while training

James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

Stacey Williams has alleged Donald Trump assaulted her in 1993.

Former model claims Donald Trump 'groped' her in ‘twisted game’ with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

A neighbour said Sara Sharif “never smiled once” in the months before she was allegedly murdered by her family

Sarah Sharif 'never smiled once' in the months before she was allegedly murdered, neighbour tells court

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

US senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

US Senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

The Canadian cave diver almost became trapped underwater.

Diver recounts horror moment she was sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater

Latest News

See more Latest News

Skoda driver involved in crash that killed family of four after driving 'the wrong way down the M6' named by police

Driver, 40, killed after 'driving the wrong way down M6' alongside four others was a 'former Top Gun pilot'
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage urges every Conservative councillor facing re-election to defect to Reform with 'lifeline' offer
Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the report into the scandal

Bereaved families of Infected Blood Scandal can now apply for £100,000 compensation payments
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy have rejected calls for Britain to pay reparations for slavery

Ministers reject calls for slavery reparations as Starmer heads for crunch talks with Commonwealth leaders
Dog walker forced into car and raped before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for attackers

Woman forced into car and raped by two men before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for her attackers
Sewell Setzer III and his mother

Boy, 14, 'killed himself after becoming obsessed with Game of Thrones A.I chatbot'

Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral
The government has introduced its football governance bill.

'We're on the same side': Minister denies feud with Premier League over Football Governance Bill
Martine McCutcheon

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon opens up about shock health diagnosis as she admits she was 'in denial'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News