Liam Payne's poignant last image with girlfriend before his death from 'hotel balcony fall'

17 October 2024, 00:20 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 00:29

Liam Payne shared a final image with his girlfriend before his death
Liam Payne shared a final image with his girlfriend before his death. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

This is the last image Liam Payne shared with the public before he died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former One Direction star, 31, posted a shirtless picture of himself with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, seemingly minutes before his death.

Payne also revealed that the couple had been enjoying a relaxed holiday in the Argentinian capital.

The singer also posted a selfie saying "Lovely day in Argentina", and a picture of Ms Cassidy with the caption "Quality time."

He told followers about his plans for the day in Argentina, which included playing polo.

Read more: Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies after falling from hotel balcony

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist shot multiple times while walking his dog in Vegas

Payne shared his plans for the day with followers
Payne shared his plans for the day with followers. Picture: Social media

Payne said: "Today, we ride. We're going to ride some horses. Think I'm going to play polo again, which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks. 

"It's so hard to do, number one, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around... or mallet, I think it's called if you're in the know. It hurts a lot, it's very tough to do."

Payne was found dead after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur hotel in the capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday. He had been in the Argentinian capital for his former bandmate Niall Horan's tour.

Payne with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Buenos Aires
Payne with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Buenos Aires. Picture: Social media

He suffered catastrophic injuries, including a fractured skull, local officials said.

Tributes poured in after his death. A statement from the Brit Awards said: "We're incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time".

Former X Factor duo Jedward sent "strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One Direction family". Paris Hilton called the news "so upsetting" in a post on X, and sent her "love and condolences" to his friends and family.

Payne originally shot to fame as part of the original line-up of the world-famous boy band, formed in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday
Payne died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. Picture: Social media

Payne released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019 which included the singles Polaroid and Familiar.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl share a son Bear, born in 2017, having been in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer is facing a backlash over the Budget

Starmer 'hit with backlash from Cabinet ministers' over plans to slash public spending in Budget

Liam Payne has died

Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies after falling from hotel balcony

Trevor McDonald has hit out at the crude attempt at humour

Sir Trevor McDonald blasts Mrs Brown's Boys star after 'racist joke made on set'

The suspect police are looking for

Father and toddler rushed to hospital after 'unprovoked' attack in west London, as police hunt suspect

Russia ‘suspected of planting bomb’ on plane to the UK

Russia ‘suspected of planting bomb’ on plane to the UK that caused warehouse fire

The crash happened on the M6 northbound past Tebay Services

Driver in motorway crash that killed five people killed including two children was 'on wrong side of the road'

Daniel Khalife's notebooks have been released

Daniel Khalife's 'spy plot notebooks revealed' as ex-soldier accused of 'stealing military secrets for Iran'

Exclusive
Sebastian Lai has called on the government to back his campaign for his father's releae.

'Time is running out': Son of jailed newspaper editor urges PM to condemn imprisonment ahead of Lammy's Beijing visit

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Monday November 20.

Four teens drowned after 'avoidable' crash in Snowdonia, as inexperienced driver 'went round bend too fast'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine must be allowed to join NATO

Zelenskyy says he wants Ukraine to join NATO as he unveils 'victory plan' for war with Russia

Heavy winds are set to batter the u

Winds of up to 80mph set to batter UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The gang has stolen up to £73,000 worth of goods

Romanian ‘champagne gang’ sweeps through Britain’s supermarkets stealing more than £70,000 worth of goods

Florida man charged after leaving his dog chained to fence post before Hurricane Milton - and has now given him up for adoption

Florida man charged after leaving his dog chained to fence post before Hurricane Milton - and has now given him up for adoption
Athif and Althaf Hussaindeen, 18, have been jailed over the fatal stabbing

Twins jailed after 16-year-old boy 'senselessly' stabbed to death during fight after school

Donald Trump will reportedly work a shift at McDonald's this week.

Donald Trump to work shift at McDonald's as he questions Kamala Harris' past job

Destiny Waugh, 19, admitted a charge of violent disorder

Beauty student who turned up to riot in a yellow dress to hand out eggs labelled 'extremely stupid' as she's sentenced

Latest News

See more Latest News

Traitors winner Harry Clark

Traitors winner Harry Clark 'axed from Celebrity SAS' after being caught lying during interrogation
Sara Sharif suffered at least '71 fresh injuries' court hears as the extent of the 10-year-old's injuries are revealed

Sara Sharif suffered at least '71 fresh injuries' court hears as pathologist describes extent of the 10-year-old's injuries
Annie Kilner is divorcing Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner files for divorce - after Lauryn Goodman affair scandal turned their relationship ‘ugly’
Three adults and one child were taken to hospital following a large fire in Newcastle

Boy, 7, dies and six in hospital after 'devastating explosion' destroys house in Newcastle

Newly appointed England head coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference at Wembley Stadium, London.

'Sorry for having a German passport' new England coach Thomas Tuchel jokes as he vows to bring success to Three Lions
Businessman and businesswoman ignoring each other,close-up

Not saying hello to a colleague could break employment law, judge rules

Murder investigation launched after disappearance of eight-year-old boy from home seven weeks ago

Murder investigation launched following disappearance of eight-year-old boy from home seven weeks ago
Paul Lowe

Son of British war photographer charged with murder after he was fatally stabbed at popular hiking trail in California
Jonty Evans was found unconscious in the River Weaver in Nantwich

Police release CCTV of mystery figures they want to trace after missing boy, 16, found dead in river
Following a spike in illegal Channel crossings, the government has put a call out for further space in hotels to house migrants

Labour’s latest U-Turn: Migrant hotels to reopen - costing taxpayers £4m per day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit