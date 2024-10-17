Liam Payne's poignant last image with girlfriend before his death from 'hotel balcony fall'

Liam Payne shared a final image with his girlfriend before his death. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

This is the last image Liam Payne shared with the public before he died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former One Direction star, 31, posted a shirtless picture of himself with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, seemingly minutes before his death.

Payne also revealed that the couple had been enjoying a relaxed holiday in the Argentinian capital.

The singer also posted a selfie saying "Lovely day in Argentina", and a picture of Ms Cassidy with the caption "Quality time."

He told followers about his plans for the day in Argentina, which included playing polo.

Payne shared his plans for the day with followers. Picture: Social media

Payne said: "Today, we ride. We're going to ride some horses. Think I'm going to play polo again, which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks.

"It's so hard to do, number one, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around... or mallet, I think it's called if you're in the know. It hurts a lot, it's very tough to do."

Payne was found dead after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur hotel in the capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday. He had been in the Argentinian capital for his former bandmate Niall Horan's tour.

Payne with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Buenos Aires. Picture: Social media

He suffered catastrophic injuries, including a fractured skull, local officials said.

Tributes poured in after his death. A statement from the Brit Awards said: "We're incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time".

Former X Factor duo Jedward sent "strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One Direction family". Paris Hilton called the news "so upsetting" in a post on X, and sent her "love and condolences" to his friends and family.

Payne originally shot to fame as part of the original line-up of the world-famous boy band, formed in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. Picture: Social media

Payne released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019 which included the singles Polaroid and Familiar.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl share a son Bear, born in 2017, having been in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.