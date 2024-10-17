Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates left 'completely devastated' by death of their 'brother'

17 October 2024, 21:29 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 23:47

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates say they're 'completely devastated' by death of their 'brother'
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates say they're 'completely devastated' by death of their 'brother'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates have said they are "completely devastated" by his death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said that they miss Payne "terribly" after his death on Wednesday, following a fall from a hotel room in Buenos Aires.

They said in a statement: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

Read more: Liam Payne's family say he 'will live forever in our hearts' in first statement since One Direction star's death

Read more: Liam Payne 'may have been unconscious' when he fell from balcony, police say, as fresh details emerge

Liam Payne
Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

Tomlinson, 32, said in a separate statement on his Instagram page that Payne was "the most vital part of One Direction" and added that he would make sure to tell his young son Bear "stories of how amazing his dad was".

"I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother," he said.

"Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul."

The music star said he was "instantly amazed" by Payne's voice when they met and added that he had "got a chance to see the kind brother I'd longed all my life for".

"Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band," he said.

"And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction.

"His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam."

Tomlinson continued with a "message" for Liam, which said: "I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I'm really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.

"I'm so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I'd have with you for life.

"I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be.

"I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

"I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

"Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X."

Zayn Malik also gave a separate statement, saying: "Liam I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid, you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."

Malik admitted the two sometimes "butted heads" but that he "secretly respected" Payne.

"When it came to the music, Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense," he said.

"I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional."

He added: "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever".

Payne's family said in a statement, issued via a spokeswoman, that they were "heartbroken" and added: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

He died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage", as a result of a fall from the balcony of a hotel's third-floor, a post-mortem examination report has said.

A press release from Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No 16 said it would be investigating the incident as an "inconclusive death" after the conclusions of the report.

One Direction in 2013
One Direction in 2013. Picture: Alamy

The prosecutor's office said five witnesses were questioned in order to reconstruct what happened on October 16 at the CasaSur Hotel in the Palermo area of Buenos Aires.

Reports say staff at the hotel made two calls to emergency services, with audio revealing a staff member had asked for assistance for a guest who was "intoxicated by drugs and alcohol".

Police officers and the emergency services found Payne dead at the scene and his body was transferred to the judicial morgue.

The prosecutor's office indicated the musician was alone when the fall occurred and said he appeared to be "going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse".

Showbiz journalist discusses Liam Payne's family statement

Forensic experts said no injuries were observed that would suggest the intervention of third parties, although "the investigation is also aimed at determining the possible intervention of third parties in the events prior to his death".

Police in the Argentine capital previously said the music star's hotel room had been "in complete disarray" with "various items broken".

They added that a whiskey bottle, lighter and mobile phone had been retrieved from the internal hotel courtyard where Payne's body was found.

Tributes have been paid to the singer, with pictures showing shocked fans gathering outside the hotel after police cordoned off the area, with forensic investigators in white protective suits and blue gloves seen entering and leaving.

Grieving fans sing Liam Payne's hits and light candles after singer's death in Argentina

Fans were photographed lighting candles and leaving flowers at the side of the road in an impromptu vigil as they paid tribute to the music star.

One Direction was formed in 2010, with Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, after they individually auditioned for The X Factor.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world, with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

