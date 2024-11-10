Tragic star Liam Payne's Rolex missing as Argentinian police continue to probe singer's death

Liam Payne's Rolex watch is missing as Argentinian police continue to probe the ex-One Direction star's death in Buenos Aires last month. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Chay Quinn

Liam Payne's Rolex watch is missing as Argentinian police continue to probe the ex-One Direction star's death in Buenos Aires last month.

Payne was reportedly wearing the expensive watch two to three hours before he jumped from the third floor of a hotel, according to local newspaper La Nacion.

The watch was not recovered from the singer's body by police.

Police sources told the paper: "We know, from images that were analyzed, that Payne was wearing a Rolex on the day of his death.

"He was wearing it in one of his hands and he had it for at least two to three hours before he jumped into the void.

"We looked for him in the room at the CasaSur hotel where he was staying and we couldn’t find him."

A source told The Sun: "The watch was searched for at the homes of the people accused of the crimes of abandonment of a person and supply and facilitation of narcotics and at the homes of the two women who were with Payne in the room the afternoon of his death."

The latest revelation comes after prosecutors said that Payne's death is not being treated as suicide.

The lengthy statement, released on Thursday, appears to show that authorities have now ruled out suicide, after questions were raised as to whether the star had taken his own life following the balcony fall.

In a statement which has been translated into English, prosecutors said: "In the state he was in, he did not know what he was doing and could not understand it."

It follows three people being charged in connection with the death of the pop star, after the 31-year-old fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month.

The individuals who have been charged include someone who was close to Payne, a hotel employee and a suspected drug dealer, it's been claimed.

Argentinian prosecutors say they've been charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death" and the "supply and facilitation of narcotics".