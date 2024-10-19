Breaking News

'I'm sorry I couldn't save you': Liam Payne's sister shares heartbreaking tribute to her 'best friend'

Liam Payne's sister has paid tribute. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Liam Payne's sister has paid tribute to her 'best friend' in an emotional statement remembering her brother.

Payne was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina on Wednesday.

He had been in the city for his former bandmate Niall Horan's tour.

Payne's sister, Ruth, spoke out for the first time on Saturday, saying "I'm sorry I couldn't save you".

She said she was struggling to comprehend that her "best friend" was gone, recalling how he always made her laugh.

She said he was born "with music in his veins" and would play her his new songs while grinning "with pride of his work".

Addressing him directly, she went on to say that she did not feel "this world was good enough or kind enough" to him.

He "just wanted to be loved" and "make people happy" with his music, she said.

Ruth promised to "take care of Bear", who is Payne's seven-year-old son, saying "he will always know how incredible his dad is".

She ended the message saying: "I'd drive to the end of the universe to bring you back."

"My brain is struggling to catch up with what's happening and I don't understand where you've gone," she wrote.

"What I love most about you is your ability to make me laugh, I never chuckle as much as I do when I'm with you with anyone else.

"I'm always in awe of your talent, it should be illegal to be so talented and just have the ability to not only be good at things but be bloody great at everything you attempt, without even knowing you're absolutely smashing it each time."

Ruth also wrote: "I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you've had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you.

"You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music. You never believed you were good enough, I hope you can now see this outpouring of love that you never received in your time.

"Thank you for changing my life, thank you for the incredible memories, thank you for being the best brother and friend I'll ever have."

Liam's 'heartbroken' family released a joint statement, which read: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

On Wednesday, his father, Geoff Payne, visited the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the former One Director singer fell from a third floor balcony.

He arrived in Buenos Aires to arrange for his son's body to be flown back home. He thanked fans outside the hotel for being there, and read tributes.

Mr Payne was seen visiting tributes laid out by fans outside the hotel, reading letters and pausing around flowers, photographs and candles.

