Hundreds of devastated fans gather at vigil in London to remember One Direction star Liam Payne

20 October 2024, 14:33 | Updated: 20 October 2024, 15:01

Fans gather to in Hyde Park to pay tribute to Liam Payne
Fans gather to in Hyde Park to pay tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Hundreds of fans have gathered at a vigil in London for One Direction star Liam Payne.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Crowds gathered in Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to Payne following his death on Wednesday.

The singer fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage", a post-mortem examination report said.

Devastated fans were seen in tears as they laid flowers and left messages for the star at the Peter Pan statue in Kensington Gardens.

Some carried heart and L-shaped balloons while others had artwork dedicated to the 31-year-old.

Vigils have been organised across the world this weekend to celebrate Payne.

In London, the group sung along to One Direction songs as they consoled one another.

Read more: 'I'm sorry I couldn't save you': Liam Payne's sister shares heartbreaking tribute to her 'best friend'

Read more: Liam Payne's heartbroken father reads tributes left by fans as he visits hotel where star fell to his death

Hundreds of fans gather in London to pay tribute to Liam Payne

Helen, 30, from Liverpool, remembered Payne as a "kind" and "lovely" person who she met as a fan growing up.

She thanked him for his music and "the best memories", adding that she hoped he had found peace.

Another fan from the US ended her visit to Ireland so she could attend the vigil in Hyde Park.

Tess Hayden, 24, said: "My older brother and I had been planning a trip to Dublin for a while, and I knew I was gonna try and come to London at some point at the end of the trip, but when I woke up and heard the news, I was like, 'ok, I'll just go a day earlier (and) try and figure (it) out."

Ms Hayden said it was "very surreal" as a death at 31 is "very sad and devastating, and shocking".

"It's a reminder of what a huge part of my childhood and growing up, Liam and One Direction were," she added.

People attend a vigil for 31-year-old One Direction singer Liam Payne
People attend a vigil for 31-year-old One Direction singer Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

Lauren Anderson and Natasha Bradley, both 23, spoke in front of the Peter Pan memorial.

Ms Bradley said it was "hard trying to get over it".

She added: "I've literally been feeling so sad like ever since the news came on, I just didn't believe that."

She also said "Lauren's been the one that I've been speaking to the most about it", and she wanted to be around people who were "feeling the same because your parents, they don't really understand how much they really meant to you growing up".

People release balloons during a vigil for 31-year-old One Direction singer Liam Payne
People release balloons during a vigil for 31-year-old One Direction singer Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy
Helen, 30, from Liverpool left this tribute to Payne
Helen, 30, from Liverpool left this tribute to Payne. Picture: LBC

Meanwhile, more than 100 fans also gathered in Payne's hometown to pay their respects.

Bouquets were left outside St Peter’s collegiate church in Wolverhampton.

There was also a vigil in Liverpool on Saturday, where candles, flowers and cards were left for the star.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tube drivers along the Victoria line have allegedly been asked to wear ear defenders

Tube drivers plan go-slow protest against 'extreme noise levels' on London Underground

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, has announced that his cancer is terminal.

PM leads well-wishes to Team GB legend Sir Chris Hoy after terminal cancer diagnosis

Travel disruption and flood warnings have been issued amid Storm Ashley

Travel chaos as Storm Ashley batters UK with 80mph winds and heavy rain - with more than 40 flood warnings in place

Ms Ali has faced criticism from Grenfell Tower survivors

Housing minister gives up Grenfell role after survivors complain about her links to firm criticised in inquiry

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he underwent a heart procedure after experiencing a "sudden deterioration" in his health.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he had urgent heart procedure after 'sudden deterioration' in his health

Louise Haigh has announced a number of measures to get HS2 costs under control

HS2 independent review launched in bid to get 'spiralling costs' back on track

Wearable tech will be used as part of the government's plan to save the NHS (file photos)

Millions to receive health-monitoring smartwatches as part of 10-year plan to save NHS

King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their royal tour in Australia

King Charles shares 'great joy' at being back in Australia as he greets cheering crowds

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, has announced that his cancer is terminal.

Team GB legend Sir Chris Hoy: My cancer is terminal and I only have 2-4 years to live

Benefits cheats could have their bank accounts raided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as part of a new crackdown on welfare fraud.

Government to 'raid benefit cheats bank accounts' in new crackdown on fraud

Post Office campaigner Sir Alan Bates has demanded a March 2025 deadline for Horizon victims' payout from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates demands March deadline from Starmer for Horizon scandal payouts

Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu slams 'assassination attempt' after Hezbollah targeted his home in drone strike

The brazen thief climbed through a roof in a Tesco in London

Tesco thief plunges through roof to steal cash from till - as security and staff 'watch on'

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman reported that she was raped after being approached by four men in a playground.

Police hunt four men after woman reports being raped in children's playground

Sir Keir Starmer has signed a 'Rwanda-style' deal for migrants arriving to the Chagos Islands

Keir Starmer signs 'Rwanda-style' deal to deport migrants from Chagos Islands to territory

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood

Another 1,100 prisoners to be freed next week as part of government's early release scheme

Latest News

See more Latest News

The former Harrods owner is accused of multiple sexual assault claims

Met Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mohamed Al Fayed over just two out of 21 allegations
Liam Payne's sister has paid tribute

'I'm sorry I couldn't save you': Liam Payne's sister shares heartbreaking tribute to her 'best friend'
The Met Office has issued Storm Ashley with a 'danger to life' weather warning

'Danger to life' warning as Storm Ashley forms 'weather bomb' with 80mph winds and heavy rain set to strike
Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted in drone strike from Lebanon

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's heartbroken father reads tributes left by fans as he visits hotel where star fell to his death
The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to stop Hamas fighters regrouping

At least 33 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp - including women and children
The NHS is expected to be handed billions of pounds in the Budget.

Chancellor set to invest billions in NHS as part of 'biggest reform since 1948' in upcoming Budget
Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's father flies to Buenos Aires to bring body of former One Direction star home to UK
Guy Pratt

Pink Floyd bassist says filming concerts on your phone is 'selfish' and 'ruins experience for everyone'
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves could freeze income tax thresholds for longer - a so-called 'stealth tax'

Labour 'to extend tax threshold freeze', dragging 1m people into higher rates in bid to plug funding gap

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News