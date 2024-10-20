Hundreds of devastated fans gather at vigil in London to remember One Direction star Liam Payne

Fans gather to in Hyde Park to pay tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Hundreds of fans have gathered at a vigil in London for One Direction star Liam Payne.

Crowds gathered in Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to Payne following his death on Wednesday.

The singer fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage", a post-mortem examination report said.

Devastated fans were seen in tears as they laid flowers and left messages for the star at the Peter Pan statue in Kensington Gardens.

Some carried heart and L-shaped balloons while others had artwork dedicated to the 31-year-old.

Vigils have been organised across the world this weekend to celebrate Payne.

In London, the group sung along to One Direction songs as they consoled one another.

Helen, 30, from Liverpool, remembered Payne as a "kind" and "lovely" person who she met as a fan growing up.

She thanked him for his music and "the best memories", adding that she hoped he had found peace.

Another fan from the US ended her visit to Ireland so she could attend the vigil in Hyde Park.

Tess Hayden, 24, said: "My older brother and I had been planning a trip to Dublin for a while, and I knew I was gonna try and come to London at some point at the end of the trip, but when I woke up and heard the news, I was like, 'ok, I'll just go a day earlier (and) try and figure (it) out."

Ms Hayden said it was "very surreal" as a death at 31 is "very sad and devastating, and shocking".

"It's a reminder of what a huge part of my childhood and growing up, Liam and One Direction were," she added.

People attend a vigil for 31-year-old One Direction singer Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

Lauren Anderson and Natasha Bradley, both 23, spoke in front of the Peter Pan memorial.

Ms Bradley said it was "hard trying to get over it".

She added: "I've literally been feeling so sad like ever since the news came on, I just didn't believe that."

She also said "Lauren's been the one that I've been speaking to the most about it", and she wanted to be around people who were "feeling the same because your parents, they don't really understand how much they really meant to you growing up".

People release balloons during a vigil for 31-year-old One Direction singer Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

Helen, 30, from Liverpool left this tribute to Payne. Picture: LBC

Meanwhile, more than 100 fans also gathered in Payne's hometown to pay their respects.

Bouquets were left outside St Peter’s collegiate church in Wolverhampton.

There was also a vigil in Liverpool on Saturday, where candles, flowers and cards were left for the star.