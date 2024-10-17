Liam Payne's family say he 'will live forever in our hearts' in first statement since One Direction star's death

Liam Payne and his mum Karen. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

The family of former One Direction legend Liam Payne have said they are “heartbroken” by his death.

Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

He had been in the city for his former bandmate Niall Horan's tour.

A statement from his family read: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

His cause of death has now been confirmed as a skull fracture, as well as multiple other severe injuries.

Liam Payne's family have paid tribute to the star. Picture: Instagram

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind his untimely death.

Medical teams were unable to save him when they reached the scene.

Alberto Crescenti said: “Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

"Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

Showbiz journalist discusses Liam Payne's family statement

After news of his death emerged, tearful fans began gathering outside his hotel, leading police to cordon off the entrance.

The group were seen hugging and lighting candles at the scene as they paid an emotional tribute to the One Direction singer.

They sang the band's songs and left flowers at an improvised altar.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday that it is in contact with authorities "regarding reports of the death of a British man".

Wolverhampton-born Payne joined One Direction in 2010 alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, after they were placed together on The X Factor.

Fans of One Direction and Liam Payne gathered outside the hotel to sing the band's songs and leave a candle at an improvised altar after British musician Liam. Picture: Getty

Payne was in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of his death.

He previously dated former Girls Aloud star Cheryl from 2016 until 2018, and their son, Bear, was born in March 2017.

Tributes have since poured in for the singer, with US singer Charlie Puth saying: "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me."I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace. I am so sorry..."

Dermot O'Leary said: "The worst news. I remember him as a 14-year old-turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing."

He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble."Sending love and prayers to his family."

Rylan said: "Extremely sad news. V tragic and so young. RIP Liam xHarry Styles' mum shared a moving three-word tribute, saying "Just a boy…" with a broken heart emoji.

Liam Payne attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 i. Picture: Getty

Singer Olly Murs, who starred on The X Factor a year before One Direction, said he was "lost for words", describing Payne's death as "devastating".

"We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF (X Factor) days and the tour we shared together," Murs wrote beside a picture of the pair.

"Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I'm truly gutted and devastated for his family and of course his son Bear losing a dad."

The Wanted star Max George said he met Payne while he was competing on The X Factor with One Direction, describing his death as "absolutely devastating news".

"Over the last few years I had the pleasure of getting to know him personally and spent some treasured time with him," he said.

"Liam was absolutely wonderful in terms of support when Tom (Parker) fell ill, performing at the Royal Albert Hall with us for Stand Up To Cancer.

"He supported me a lot personally after Tom passed. I will never forget that."