Teen found guilty of murdering mum-of-two shot in head through front door as she shielded children from gang feud

31 October 2024, 06:59 | Updated: 31 October 2024, 07:28

Lianne Gordon
Lianne Gordon, 42, died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a mother who was shot in the head through her front door as she tried to shield her two children from a gang feud.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lianne Gordon, 42, had only just returned from a holiday in Jamaica when she was attacked in her home in Hackney, east London, on December 5 2023, the Old Bailey was told.

She was the unintended victim of a gang feud between rivals in the neighbourhood, jurors heard.

A youth aged 17 had denied being the gunman but was found guilty of Ms Gordon's murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.

A jury, which deliberated for 21 hours, found him guilty of attempting to kill a 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man who were shot in the street during the same incident.

The youth was also convicted of affray, having a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a bladed article but was acquitted of threatening Ms Gordon's son with a knife.

Co-defendant Elijah Seriki, 21, from Hackney, was acquitted of all the charges against him on Wednesday.

Members of Ms Gordon's family wept in court as the verdicts were delivered.

Police officers at the scene following a shooting incident that killed 42-year-old Lianne Gordon
Police officers at the scene following a shooting incident that killed 42-year-old Lianne Gordon. Picture: Alamy

The defendant nodded in the dock as Judge David Aubrey KC said he would be detained at His Majesty's pleasure with a minimum term to be decided at his sentencing hearing on December 2.

At the time of the shooting, the teenage defendant had been on bail for attempted murder relating to a separate incident last March.

On the evening of last December 5, Ms Gordon's 21-year-old son Kaymound was in the shower and her 16-year-old daughter came out of her room when she heard what she thought were fireworks.

Even though the gunman was wearing a balaclava, she was later to tell police that she recognised her mother's killer.

She said: "Mum had her hand on door handle and looked like she was trying to close it. I could see gun tip through the open door. I saw her drop. I went to her.

"As soon as my mum took her last breath and I was still hearing gunshots and that, I opened the front door and I was screaming at him and he stared me directly in my face.

"He was wearing a balaclava or hood, but I could see enough of his eyes and nose area to recognise him. He did not say anything. Everything happened in slow motion. We were face on for a few seconds, maybe five, before he ran off. We locked eyes, knew it was him."

Three people were found with gunshot wounds
Three people were found with gunshot wounds. Picture: Alamy

Ms Gordon died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head while the two victims outside were treated in hospital.

Jurors had heard the shooting was the culmination of a series of incidents.

Prosecutor Mark Fenhalls KC said the incidents resulted from a dispute between two Hackney gangs: the Pembury Gang, with which the youth was associated; and the A-Road Gang, with whom Mr Gordon was linked.

It was alleged the defendants had threatened Ms Gordon's son with a large knife as he smoked a cigarette on his doorstep on October 1 last year, although they denied it.

On December 2 2023, the youth was involved in a ride-out in rival territory involving a machete and a gun which was fired four times, jurors were told.

Mr Gordon, who uses a wheelchair, had denied membership of the A-Road Gang but said problems began in 2019 when his friend, Dotz, was murdered.

Over the years, each side would disrespect each other in music and on social media and there were revenge attacks, jurors were told.

The teenage defendant had travelled back to Hackney even though his family had moved away to try to distance him from the gang, the court heard.

Following the fatal shooting, the youth had made 65 internet searches on his computer for Lianne Gordon.

Mr Fenhalls told jurors: "The only sensible conclusion to draw from this activity on this computer is that (the youth) had made it home in the early evening and was searching to see what was being reported about what he had done."

In January, rap lyrics were recovered from his cell referring to the shooting saying that Kaymound's mother was "wigged", the court heard.

The youth had a series of previous convictions dating back to when he was 15 years old.

Among them was a conviction for attempted murder relating to an incident at Hackney Central station on March 1 last year, the court was told.

Mr Fenhalls said the defendant had been involved in planning and passing on information, but not personally involved in the violence.

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy - were also taken to hospital
A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy - were also taken to hospital. Picture: Alamy

'Reasons we may never know'

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke who led the investigation said: “The defendant was a known gang member with previous involvement in drugs and violence.

"Lianne Gordon was a mother of two who was shot dead for reasons we may never know or fathom.

“I am pleased that the murderer will face the consequences of his actions, but also that he will spend years of his life in a place where he can no longer pose a threat to the community.

“While nothing can bring Lianne back, I sincerely hope that today’s verdict brings some comfort to her loved ones.”

Forensic officers at the scene
Forensic officers at the scene. Picture: Alamy

'Tragic event'

A/Ch Supt Brigid Beehag-Fisher, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets said: "I welcome today’s result which has brought justice to the family of Lianne Gordon.

"Whilst this verdict will not bring back a mother to her family, it does bring some closure to her family, friends and the local community who have been impacted by this tragic event.

“We are committed to tackling gun crime and serious violence across London and today’s verdict is testament to the hard work of the team taking violent and dangerous individuals off the streets and protecting our local communities.

“If you know someone who is carrying a weapon or involved with serious violence, I ask you to come forward to the police or via the independent charity Crimestoppers to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again."

A card and flowers left near to the scene
A card and flowers left near to the scene. Picture: Alamy

