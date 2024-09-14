Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey arrives at party conference in Brighton on jet ski

14 September 2024, 12:49 | Updated: 14 September 2024, 13:33

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has arrived at the party’s autumn conference in Brighton on a jet ski
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has arrived at the party’s autumn conference in Brighton on a jet ski. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has arrived at the party’s autumn conference in Brighton on a jet ski.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Ed’s stunts during the 2024 general election campaign over the summer, which included bungee jumping and falling off a paddle board, garnered significant media attention.

They appeared to pay off as the Lib Dems won 72 seats to deliver their best performance since the present day party was established in 1988 having entered the election with just 15 MPs.

The party leader evidently intends to continue with this approach as he was seen waving from his jet ski off the Sussex coast ahead of the party's autumn conference.

Ed Davey arrives at Lib Dem conference on jet ski

Sir Ed was joined at sea by four of the party's new MPs also on jet skis before he was eventually seen mooring up in Brighton marina.

Pippa Heylings of South Cambridgeshire, Josh Babarinde of Eastbourne, Anna Sabine of Frome and East Somerset and Alison Bennett of Mid Sussex also participated in the stunt.

The Lib Dem party conference will be held from September 14 to September 17 at the Brighton Centre and The Grand Hotel.

Ahead of the conference, Sir Ed told the Guardian: "We’re very excited and happy, obviously, but there’s a sense of responsibility too."

Read more: Sir Ed Davey hails ‘exceptional’ result as Liberal Democrats secure record number of seats in General Election

Read more: Ed Davey holds Kingston and Surbiton in biggest ever Liberal Democrat majority

After their election strategy was based firmly on policies around the NHS and care, it is likely these will be key topics of discussion.

Sir Ed has expressed frustration over the lack of discourse around care during the election.

Sir Ed led the Lib Dems to winning 72 seats in the general election
Sir Ed led the Lib Dems to 72 seats in the general election. Picture: Alamy

He said: “It’s so clear that if you want to reform the NHS, you’ve got to do social care.

"You’ve got to bring in family carers too, given that if you want to boost the economy you’ve got to be looking around everywhere for people who are able and willing to work.”

Lib Dem policies include paying care workers a minimum of £2-an-hour more than the “national living wage”, professionalising training and accreditation for the sector and more help for personal and family carers.

This comes following Sir Keir Starmer's announcement that the health service needs to "reform or die" with "major surgery, not sticking plaster solutions", after a probe from independent peer, Lord Darzi.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia and Ukraine have each handed over 103 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine each exchange 103 prisoners of war as questions remain over Kyiv's use of long-range missiles

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has arrived at the party’s autumn conference in Brighton on a jet ski

'The fight goes on': Sir Ed Davey insists Lib Dems will continue to push for u-turn on winter fuel payments

Members of the public gather for a funeral service of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda

Thousands attend military funeral for Ugandan athlete set on fire by partner

Israeli soldiers drive next to destroyed buildings following air strikes during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip

Israeli air strikes in Gaza leave at least 14 people dead

Rescuers carry a woman in Pechea, Romania, after torrential rainstorms left scores of people stranded

Five found dead after torrential rain floods areas of Romania

Hotels stand along the shore before the arrival of Tropical Storm Ileana in San Jose de los Cabos

Tropical storm warning issued for Mexican coast as Ileana moves in

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'

A participant clears the bar during the first German Hobby Horsing Championship in Frankfurt

Frankfurt hosting first German hobby horsing championship

Some 35,000 pupils are to be banned from using their phones during the school day

One of England's biggest academy trusts to ban phone use during school day for 35,000 pupils

The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion burning in the Red Sea following a series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Fresh bid under way to salvage oil tanker attacked by Houthi rebels

Starmer met with Biden at the White House on Friday to discuss the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine

Zelenskyy accuses the West of emboldening Putin as Starmer and Biden delay decision over long-range missiles

A prisoner has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman just an hour after being let out of jail, reports say

Prisoner allegedly charged with sexual assaulting woman an hour after being freed under early release scheme

Election 2024 Trump

Ohio city faces bomb threats after Trump debate comments

Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Frontrunner in the campaign for the Conservative leadership Robert Jenrick has said the party contributed to 'our national decline'

Tory leadership frontrunner Robert Jenrick says Conservative party contributed to 'our national decline'

Only one Labour MP voted against cutting the winter fuel payment for all but the country's poorest pensioners

Seven out of 10 disabled pensioners to lose winter fuel payments, new government document reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

People look at their phones while waiting to cross an intersection in the rain at the Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping centre in Beijing

Slowdown in industrial activity leads to weakening of Chinese economy

Starmer met with Biden at the White House on Friday to discuss the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine

Starmer says UK and US 'strategically aligned' after Biden White House meeting - as leaders brush off Putin threat
'Thank you for your bravery': Police dog involved in Southport riots forced to retire after suffering from PTSD

'Thank you for your bravery': Police dog involved in Southport unrest forced to retire following riots
Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP)

Pope Francis criticises Trump and Harris as he weighs in on US election, telling Catholics to choose the ‘lesser evil’
Congo Coup Attempt

Congo court sentences 37 people to death on coup charges

Former nurse jailed after 'manipulative' catfisher posed as male pharmacist to stalk Tinder match

Former nurse jailed for stalking after using voice-changing app to pose as male pharmacist and 'catfish' Tinder match
Hawaii Wildfire Report

Report finds ‘no evidence’ Hawaii officials took steps to prevent wildfire

Justin Timberlake Arrest

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to impaired driving

Presenter Jay Blades during King Charles III's foundation's promotion of craft and its relevance to the built environment at Chelsea Barracks, London, ahead of a new exhibition by The Prince's Foundation

Jay Blades' wife breaks silence after the Repair Shop star is charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'
Great Ormond Street Hospital has begun an urgent review of 721 cases of children

'Mum, it hurts': Girl, 11, forced to use wheelchair after treatment from 'rogue' surgeon accused of 'inappropriate' operations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is turning 40 on Sunday.

Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

William and George

Prince George 'is learning to fly' aged 11 and took his first lesson last week as William and Kate watched on
The future King acknowledged more than 50 new officers at RAF Cranwell

Prince William warns of 'future threats' at a 'time of uncertainty' in rousing speech to RAF troops

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit