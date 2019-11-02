Breaking News

Lib Dems Lodge Formal Complaint To ITV For Excluding Jo Swinson From Debate

2 November 2019, 16:57 | Updated: 2 November 2019, 17:39

Lib Dems Launch Formal Complaint Against ITV For Excluding Jo Swinson From Debate
Lib Dems Launch Formal Complaint Against ITV For Excluding Jo Swinson From Debate. Picture: PA

The Liberal Democrats have lodged a formal complaint to ITV for excluding Jo Swinson from their election debate.

They warned that "failing to have Liberal Democrats in the debate is misrepresenting the current political reality".

In a letter to ITV's Chief Executive, the President of the Lib Dems Sal Brinton said: "Voters of this country deserve to hear from a Remainer on the debate stage, not just from the two men who want to deliver Brexit.”

She added: "We no longer live in a two-party system, as polling for the last six months demonstrates, and the media should keep up.

We have a hung Parliament and the Liberal Democrats are polling very close to, and sometimes ahead of, the Labour Party."

She also spoke about the importance of including a woman in the debate.

She wrote: "The importance of representation cannot be underestimated. I want women and girls watching to see Jo Swinson in the debate and know that they too could be a candidate for Prime Minister."

The letter follows the social media campaign from several senior Lib Dems to get Jo Swinson included in the debate.

They circulated a petition and used the hashtag #DebateHer.

MPs such as Luciana Berger, Chuku Umunna and Ed Davey tweeted about it.

Even Anna Soubry, leader of The Independent Group for Change, called on ITV to include her.

The letter raises Section 6.2 of the OfCom Broadcasting Code which states that 'due weight must be given to the coverage of parties and independent candidates during the election period'.

ITV spokesman: "ITV intends to offer viewers comprehensive and fairly balanced General Election coverage. This involves a wide range of programming, including a live debate programme in which seven party leaders are invited to take part, as well as a live debate between the Labour and Conservative leaders." 

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Hove: Woman 'raped by man who sat next to her on graveyard bench'

Britain's biggest family: The Radfords reveal gender of 22nd child by firing confetti cannons

Essex lorry deaths: Vietnam 'saddened' over migrants found in vehicle

Thousands tear gassed at Hong Kong rally in 22nd week of protests

Afghanistan: At least eight children killed by roadside bomb near their school

The News Explained

The Brexit and anti-Brexit protests at the Houses of Parliament

General Election 2019: What Will Each Party Do About Brexit?

Who Is The Workington Man? Author Of The Tory Think-Tank Report Explains

Who Is The Workington Man? Author Of The Tory Think-Tank Report Explains
On 12th December, we'll see more Dogs At Polling Stations

December 12th General Election: How Do I Register To Vote?

Who will end up in 10 Downing Street?

Election 2019: What Will Happen With Brexit After December General Election?
Boris Johnson could get an election agreed at the fourth attempt

Will Boris Johnson Finally Get A General Election Today? Theo Usherwood Explains