Liberal Democrat MP Sir Norman Lamb To Stand Down At Next Election

27 August 2019, 14:10 | Updated: 27 August 2019, 16:14

Sir Norman Lamb has announced he will be standing down at the next general election
Sir Norman Lamb has announced he will be standing down at the next general election. Picture: PA

Former heath minister Sir Norman Lamb has announced he will be standing down at the next general election.

The Liberal Democrat, who has been serving as MP for North Norfolk since 2001, said it "felt like the end of an era" but added: "The things I'm passionate about are the things I can best promote outside Parliament"

He told the Eastern Daily Press: "I absolutely don't want to stop working. but the things I'm passionate about are the things I can best promote outside parliament.

"And so everything built up through my work as a minister in mental health and learning disabilities and autism, I've got very strong views about how the system tramples over people's human rights."

Sir Norman also expressed his frustration over the recent Brexit negotiations, and added: "I think we are in a very sad and disturbing place in our politics.

Sir Norman has been MP of North Norfolk since 2001
Sir Norman has been MP of North Norfolk since 2001. Picture: PA

"It feels like there are two camps.

"But I think the public expects politicians to rise above the fray and be willing to bring the country together again."

The 61-year-old previously served as the Minster of State for Care and Support during the coalition, but does not currently hold a front bench position within the party.

Sir Norman was awarded a knighthood for political and parliamentary service in the Queen's birthday honours in June.

He stood as a leadership candidate in 2015, but lost to Tim Farron.

