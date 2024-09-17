Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Liberal Democrat party conference

2024 Liberal Democrat Conference - Day Four. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at the Liberal Democrat party conference.

Sussex Police confirmed a 57-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the alleged incident at The Grand Hotel in Brighton.

The Liberal Democrats said a person had been "suspended" from the party as it was reported by Politico and The Sun that an allegation had been made relating to an incident in the early hours of Tuesday.

Sussex Police said in a statement: "We have arrested a 57-year-old man from Bristol on suspicion of sexual assault by touching in relation to an incident which took place at The Grand Hotel, Kings Road, Brighton, at around midnight on Tuesday."

A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats said: "We are horrified this has happened, we assisted the police in identifying and arresting the suspect and have suspended him from the party."