Liberal Democrats Beat Labour In London For European Elections

The Lib Dems have beaten Labour in London. Picture: LBC

The Liberal Democrats have beaten Labour in London - even winning in Jeremy Corbyn's constituency of Islington.

The pro-Remain Party secured three of the seats in London, with Labour and the Brexit Party getting two seats each. The Green Party got the final seat.

Ukip leader Gerard Batten lost his seat in the capital.

The Lib Dems vote share went up by 20%, and The Brexit Party by 18%.

Labour's share fell by 12.7%, while UKIP and the Conservatives fell by 14.8% and 14.6% respectively.

Change UK struggled to make any impact in the one region they were hoping to do well in.