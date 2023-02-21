Shocking moment woman lobs broccoli in Lidl shopper's face after man 'took too long at checkout'

The woman tossed the broccoli at the girls at the end of the video. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A woman has been caught throwing broccoli at other shoppers in Lidl after they stepped in to defend a man who was 'taking too long at the checkout'.

Sisters Afsaneh and Hanieh, from Manchester, shared footage of the heated row at a Lidl in Salford.

The clip showed the woman shouting at the sisters, with her being heard saying: "Wait until you get outside. Who asked you to get involved?"

When one of the girls told the woman she was being recorded, she responded: "Do you actually think I'm a***d?

"You started it, you stupid cow."

She continued: "Shut your mouth. Does your camera bother me, cocky b****rd?

The woman added: "I was speaking to you, you go yourself involved."

Store staff could be seen watching on as they tried unsuccessfully to break up the argument.

Discussing the incident in the caption, the girls claimed the woman had been "screaming and shouting at an innocent man just for going on his phone at the self check out saying he is taking too long".

They intervened to say "calm down" to the lady, the girls said.

The clip divided viewers, with one TikTok user saying: "Big well done to you for speaking up! You're right, no[t] many would. So thank you for this!!"

Another person said: "I'm pretty sure she scanned that broccoli twice. She paid double just to launch it."

Others saw the funnier side, adding: "A Lidl less conversation a Lidl more action please."

Someone else said: "Did anyone take a statement from the broccoli?"

Lidl has been contacted for comment.