'Life doesn't just have to be about golf': Jeremy Hunt's message to over-50s as he tries to coax them back to work

28 January 2023, 00:08

Jeremy Hunt wants to coax older people back into the workforce
Jeremy Hunt wants to coax older people back into the workforce. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Jeremy Hunt has told older people who have retired that their country needs them, as he tries to encourage them back into the workforce.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chancellor said that life "doesn’t just have to be about going to the golf course" for people in their 50s and above, as statistics showing that over 300,000 more people in that age bracket are out of work than before the pandemic.

It comes as Mr Hunt vowed to get Britain back onto the path of economic prosperity and end the sense of "declinism", after more than a year of gloomy economic forecasts.

He told the Times: "Many of those people who decide to retire in their fifties will have a life expectancy well beyond 80.

"That is a very long time in which a rich and happy life could be one in which work plays a very important part.”

Mr Hunt's appeal comes amid reports that the government is considering plans to raise the retirement age to 68 by 2035.

Raising the retirement age to 68 would add millions into the UK economy, according to Treasury analysis.

The current retirement age is 66, but this is set to increase to 67 in 2028. It was due to rise to 68 in 2046, but plans would bring that change forward by 11 years.

Mr Hunt added that when he has the "headroom" as chancellor to bring down taxes, his "priority would be business taxes".

Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Getty

That is "because I want people to know that we’ve got a plan for the long-term prosperity of this country,” he added.

Mr Hunt admitted that cutting business tax over income tax would not be "eye-catching" for voters, but said it was for the long-term prosperity of the British economy.

He also told teachers, due to become the latest public sector workers to go on strike on Wednesday, to reconsider their industrial action.

“It’s not helping anyone to harm our children’s education,” he said. “Education is one of the most important things we can do if we want to improve our skills, improve our productivity, improve people’s real wages in future.”

He went on: "If we’re going to solve the industrial tensions the only long-term way is to bring down inflation so that people don’t get angry about increases in the cost of living.”

Mr Hunt said that inflation was still too high, adding: "I think we have to recognise that the battle to bring down inflation is far from over."

He said: “When we say we’re sticking to that path it’s not because of delight at the accountancy benefits or the lower inflation rate.

"It’s because it means ordinary people will have more money in their pockets at the end of the month.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

It comes as the Chancellor set out his plan for economic growth in a speech at Bloomberg’s European headquarters in London where he pledged to make the UK "the world's next Silicon Valley", and claimed the UK will "play a leading role in Europe and across the world".

Mr Hunt said: "Our plan for this year remains to halve inflation, grow the economy and get debt falling. But all three are essential building blocks for much bigger ambitions for the years beyond.

“World-beating enterprises to make Britain the world’s next Silicon Valley. An education system where world-class skills sit alongside world-class degrees.

"Employment opportunities that tap into the potential of every single person so businesses can build the motivated teams they need.“And opportunities spread everywhere just as our talent is spread everywhere.”

he Conservatives are trailing Labour in the polls by a wide margin, with inflation and the cost of living crisis key factors influencing people's political leanings.

But the elections may still be nearly two years away, and Mr Hunt will say that people should not be pessimistic about the country's prospects.

The Chancellor added: “If anyone is thinking of starting or investing in an innovation or technology-centred business, I want them to do it in the UK.

"I want the world’s tech entrepreneurs, life science innovators, and clean energy companies to come to the UK because it offers the best possible place to make their vision happen.

“And if you do, we will put at your service not just British ingenuity - but British universities to fuel your innovation, Britain’s financial sector to fund it and a British government that will back you to the hilt.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan

Video of officers beating man released after all five charged with his murder

Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by police

Sickening footage released of fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, as he cries out for his mother while blows rain down

Israel Palestinians

Gunman kills seven near synagogue in east Jerusalem

A serving British army soldier has been charged

Serving member of the British Army charged with terrorism offences

The abuse took place in Leeds

Convicted paedophile given custody of young girl and gets her pregnant - as authorities believe 'he poses low risk to kids'
Mike Pence

Pence accepts ‘full responsibility’ over classified documents found at his home

The shark attack took place in Mexico

Diver's 'head and shoulders ripped off' by great white shark in 'impressive' attack

The moment the suspect strikes Mr Pelosi

Terrifying video shows moment attacker lunges towards Paul Pelosi with a hammer

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Video shows struggle for hammer during attack on Paul Pelosi

Police at the scene

Seven dead after 'terrorist' opens fire outside synagogue in Jerusalem

Israel Palestinians

Gunman killed after wounding 10 people near synagogue in east Jerusalem

A firefighter, 38, who was seriously injured tackling a huge fire at the former department store in Edinburgh has died, Scottish police have said.

Firefighter dies after being seriously injured while tackling blaze at Jenners building in Edinburgh

DJ Flavinha shot herself in the face with the confetti cannon

Shocking moment DJ accidentally blasts herself in the face with confetti cannon giving herself first degree burns

Luke Hawkes killed Bethany Branson

'Hopefully I killed them': killer driver's shocking words after speeding through red light into 'cherished' teenage girl

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians bury dead as risk of flare-up ebbs after Israeli raid

Tyre Nichols died after he was beaten by five officers during a routine traffic stop

Joe Biden calls parents of Tyre Nichols, black man in US killed by, with footage of fatal beating set to be released

Latest News

See more Latest News

Memphis Police Force Investigation

Memphis braces for release of video of arrest of driver who later died

Denmark Turkey

Turkey summons Danish envoy over Koran-burning protest

Wheelloaders transport iron ore at an ore yard in Tianjin, China, April 7, 2010.The Chinese action, involving rare earth minerals that are crucial

World ‘has enough rare earth minerals to fuel shift to green energy’

Emergency workers and a man wade through floodwaters in Auckland, New Zealand

Elton John concert cancelled due to wild New Zealand weather

Jay Leno

Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle crash months after being burned in fire

1

Tech entrepreneur, 45, spending millions on gruelling regimen regain his youth - and now 'has fitness of an 18-year-old'
Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami chant slogans during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, against the burning of the Koran, a Muslim holy book, by a Danish anti-islam activist

Protests against burning of Koran held across Middle East

A man, 27, has appeared in court accused of planning a terrorist attack at a Royal Air Force base after he was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital where he worked.

Student nurse ‘found with bomb outside hospital’ accused of plotting terror attack on RAF base
Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson, King of Motown, to release new album

Police said a man had been crushed by a 'telescopic urinal'

Workman crushed to death by ‘telescopic urinal’ in horrific accident in central London yards from Harry Potter theatre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion
Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

Shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit