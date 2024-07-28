Two men in 20s confirmed dead after light aircraft crashes into field in North Yorkshire

28 July 2024, 15:13 | Updated: 28 July 2024, 16:42

Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York
Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Two men in their 20s, thought to be a pilot and passenger, have died after an aeroplane crashed in a field in North Yorkshire.

A two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants crashed at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby around 9.50am on Sunday.

The victims' next of kin have been informed and formal identification processes are currently under way.

The force said it was working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances around the incident.

No further injuries were reported.

"Sadly, two men in their 20s believed to be the pilot and passenger have been pronounced dead.

"Their next of kin have been told and formal identification processes are currently under way. No further injuries have been reported.

North Yorkshire Police said its officers were attending the incident involving a light aircraft south of York.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We received an emergency call at 9.50am on Sunday morning reporting an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York.

"A number of our resources have responded to the incident."

Road closures remain in place at the scene while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

