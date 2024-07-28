Two men in 20s confirmed dead after light aircraft crashes into field in North Yorkshire

Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York. Picture: Alamy

Flaminia Luck

Two men in their 20s, thought to be a pilot and passenger, have died after an aeroplane crashed in a field in North Yorkshire.

A two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants crashed at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby around 9.50am on Sunday.

The victims' next of kin have been informed and formal identification processes are currently under way.

The force said it was working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances around the incident.

No further injuries were reported.

North Yorkshire Police said its officers were attending the incident involving a light aircraft south of York.

A statement said: "We are currently dealing with an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location near Selby, which was reported at around 9.50am today.

"We remain on the scene along with other emergency services and further updates will follow."

Emergency services have been dispatched to an incident involving an aircraft in North Yorkshire.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby at around 9.50am today.

"A two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants had crashed in a field.

"Sadly, two men in their 20s believed to be the pilot and passenger have been pronounced dead.

"Their next of kin have been told and formal identification processes are currently under way. No further injuries have been reported."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We received an emergency call at 9.50am on Sunday morning reporting an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York.

"A number of our resources have responded to the incident."

Road closures remain in place at the scene while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

More to follow...