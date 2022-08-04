Lilia Valutyte, 9, died from a stab wound to the chest, inquest hears

4 August 2022, 15:43

Lilia Valutyte died from a stab wound to the chest
Lilia Valutyte died from a stab wound to the chest. Picture: Facebook

By Daisy Stephens

Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte who was found knifed on a Lincolnshire street died from a stab wound to the chest, an inquest opening has heard today.

The alleged murder victim was found in a quiet street in the town of Boston at around 6.20pm on Thursday July 28.

Lincolnshire Coroner's Court was told the schoolgirl's death was confirmed at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital and she was formally identified by her stepfather, Aurelijus Savickas.

Deividas Skebas is charged with murdering Lilia, and was remanded into custody by a judge at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Read more: Man, 22, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte

Acting senior coroner Paul Smith was told a forensic post-mortem examination had been carried out by pathologist Stuart Hamilton and the "provisional cause of death has been given as... stab wound to the chest."

Mr Smith adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Lilia was found on Fountain Lane in Boston
Lilia was found on Fountain Lane in Boston. Picture: Facebook

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal and is next due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea hearing on September 19.

The 22-year-old is yet to enter a plea to the murder charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt, of Lincolnshire Police, told a short hearing on Thursday that the welfare of the victim's family "continues to be a priority".

DCI Lovatt said the "devastating incident" meant the force had to commit "a considerable number of resources to the investigation".

Read more: Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of murder after Lillia Valutyte, 9, killed in Lincolnshire

Lilia had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula-hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.

The nine-year-old died from a stab wound to the chest
The nine-year-old died from a stab wound to the chest. Picture: Facebook

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said earlier: "This is a heartbreaking case that has affected many people in Boston, and further afield.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family at this exceptionally difficult time.

"The response to such a devastating incident has involved committing significant resources to the investigation, and engaging with people in Boston who are understandably shocked by Lilia’s death.

"Our officers have been in the town, speaking to the public and listening to their concerns. We'll continue to maintain a significant presence over the coming days.

"Finally, I'd like to extend my thanks once again to the public and the media, who have provided help in a challenging and fast-moving case. Your support is appreciated by our officers and staff."

