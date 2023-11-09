UK's oldest Christmas market closes because it's too popular, leaving locals devastated

9 November 2023, 18:23

Lincoln Christmas market has been scrapped
Lincoln Christmas market has been scrapped. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The oldest Christmas market in the UK has been shut down because of being too popular, leaving locals very upset.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Christmas market in the eastern town of Lincoln has been going since 1982, but has been scrapped this year in favour of a series of smaller events.

It appears the market may have been a victim of its own success: the 2022 edition attracted some 320,000 visitors.

But this year the City of Lincoln Council decided to scrap the market because of fears of overcrowding, citing safety concerns.

The market dates back to when three councillors visited Neustadt an der Weinstrasse, Lincoln's twin town in Germany.

Lincoln Catherdral
Lincoln Catherdral. Picture: Alamy

They went during Neustadt's own Christmas market, and were so impressed by the concept that they decided to stage their own in Lincoln.

The market began with 11 stalls, but was seen as a success, and grew over the years to include fairground rides.

The market was not held in 2010 because of snow, and it was also cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Instead of the Christmas market, the council will spend its £260,000 festive budget on a series of events called 'Christmas in Lincoln' in December.

Lincoln residents are sad about the change.

Lincoln Christmas Market
Lincoln Christmas Market. Picture: Alamy

One local told Lincolnshire Live: "Very sad to see the market go."

"[It] was the highlight of the Christmas lead-up for me. Lots of happy memories I hope it will be brought back in the future."

Paul Catlow, a local hotel owner, said he would probably miss out on revenue related to the market.

"There was no consultation whatsoever so it was a complete surprise and I don’t know anybody in the hotel world who was consulted," he said.

"I think blown-up monsters and an ice trail are never going to replace the revenue the market generated."

Lincoln Christmas Market
Lincoln Christmas Market. Picture: Alamy

City of Lincoln Council leader Ric Metcalfe said: "Our current market has gotten way too big. It's pretty clear that most people recognise that fact. This isn't a creature of a social media frenzy or idiosyncrasies of this particular year.

"It is a long term trend we're seeing that drives us to the inevitable conclusion that we need to make fundamental changes. If it goes on growing at its current rate, it certainly will become unsafe.

"And public safety has to be, as a public authority, our number one consideration.

"Lincoln is a highly successful tourist and visitor attraction. We've got some fantastic assets. We have a terrific base upon which to build something new and I hope everyone will join us to make sure we get the same benefits, but in a fundamentally different way to the current market."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court

Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to end civil fraud trial

November is going to be wet and windy, the Met Office has predicted

November could be 'wettest on record' as washout Autumn continues

Smoke from shelling rises above the Gaza Strip

Israel ‘agrees four-hour daily humanitarian pauses so civilians can flee Gaza’

The migrants were "screaming for help".

'I am finished': Haunting final words of migrants whose boat capsized in the English Channel, killing 27

Bathers enjoy the warm water of the Blue Lagoon in Iceland

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon spa closes as earthquakes prompt volcanic eruption fears

Calls are growing for Rishi Sunak to fire Suella Braverman over her comments about the Palestine march

Calls grow for Suella Braverman to be fired over police bias comments, despite backing from Rishi Sunak

Paramedics cover the view of an ambulance at the scene of the shooting in Madrid

Veteran Spanish conservative politician shot in face in Madrid street

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel

Lockdown rules were confusing and £10,000 fines disproportionate, Priti Patel tells Covid Inquiry

Luis Manuel Díaz is reported to be in good health.

Liverpool star Luis Díaz' dad freed by Colombian guerrillas after 12 days in captivity

Police officers at the school in Offenburg, Germany

Teenager ‘suspected of killing fellow student with a weapon at German school’

45-year-old Benjamin Agyemang,

'I wasn't allowed to speak to anybody': Teenager kept in south London flat for years by musician who sold girls for sex

Steve Wozniak

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak 'rushed to hospital' in Mexico after 'possible stroke'

The video has now been viewed over 4.1 million times.

London TikToker stages 'embarrassing' stunt in busy A&E, throwing herself on the floor and screaming 'I'm dying'

It does not mean a full ceasefire will come into effect

Israel to begin four-hour 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza but 'no chance' of ceasefire, Biden says

Police are investigating the shooting

Veteran Spanish politician ambushed and shot in the face in Madrid, authorities say

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shakes hands with US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg in Kyiv on Wednesday

Russian missile hits Liberia-flagged ship in Ukraine’s main Black Sea port

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers outside the school school in Offenburg, Germany

Pupil suspected of badly injuring another with weapon at German school

At least 26 percent of women binge drink at least once a month

'It's poison': Mum 'hit rock bottom after driving drunk with kids in car' as UK women named world's worst binge drinkers
The first codes focus on illegal materials online, including sexual child abuse material, grooming content and fraud.

New rules unveiled to protect young children on social media under the Online Safety Act

Ashling Murphy was killed while on a run in January 2022.

Family of murdered Irish school teacher Ashling Murphy say 'vicious monster' Jozef Puska should never be free again
A wounded boy is carried after an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday

Israeli strikes pound Gaza City after tens of thousands flee

Sixteen people were arrested during the series of dawn raids on Merseyside

Sixteen arrests and machine gun seized as police launch dawn crackdown on gangs in Merseyside
The Earl and Countess of Devon have announced that they are seeking a divorce

Baywatch star divorces Earl of Devon after admitting she ‘underestimated’ life as an aristocrat
The jab has been approved for use in the UK for weight loss.

‘King Kong’ of weight loss jabs given go-ahead for use in UK in bid to tackle obesity

Suella Braverman has been accused of fuelling extremism

PM has 'full confidence' in Suella Braverman after comments accusing Met police of bias over protests
45-year-old Benjamin Agyemang,

Musician who sold teenage girls for sex after promising them a modelling career jailed for 13 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks
This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'
Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit