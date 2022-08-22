Fury as Lincoln police officers filmed dancing the Macarena at pride event

Police were seen doing the dance at pride. Picture: Twitter/LincolnPoliceUK

By Emma Soteriou

Lincolnshire Police has come under fire after a clip surfaced online of officers dancing the Macarena at Lincoln Pride.

Footage showed dozens of people in bright clothing and holding LGBTQ+ flags as they enjoyed the pride festivities.

Officers were surrounded by onlookers cheering them on before some joined in for the popular dance.

However, the move has sparked a backlash from locals, with some blasting the officers as "ridiculous".

One person said: "Should be ashamed of yourselves instead of prancing around catch criminals that's what we pay our taxes for."

Another person tweeted: "Please stop this. It reflects badly on you and the people you think you’re supporting. Do your jobs without favour. That’s all we ask."

A third person said: "What in Earth is the matter with you? How do you ever expect to 1. be respected 2. taken seriously 3. maintain law and order, when you are pratting about trying to convince everybody you are their best mates. You look ridiculous."

Responding to the criticism, Chief Constable Chris Haward said: "Lincolnshire Police officers are at Pride to make sure that everyone attending experiences a safe and happy event.

"Lincoln Pride is a celebration of inclusivity and representation within the LGBTQ+ community and, as Lincolnshire Police, we are there to support them and build confidence in our service.

"I expect my officers and staff to engage with people attending Pride; to chat, laugh, join in, and even dance, where it is appropriate to do so and does not detract from their duties.

"Policing is not just about enforcement and patrol but about engagement, understanding and being part of the community.

"We want everyone attending Lincoln Pride to know that we are there for them and that our service to Lincolnshire communities is truly inclusive, we aim to treat every member of the public we serve with fairness and impartiality.

"Pride is one of the many wonderful community events in the county that we are there to police but also to allow people to look behind the uniform and see who we are."