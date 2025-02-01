Linda Nolan's funeral takes places as star is laid to rest in pink sparkly coffin surrounded by loved ones

The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Linda Nolan's funeral in Blackpool featured a pink sparkly coffin and was attended by family and friends of the late pop singer.

The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool at 10:30 GMT.

The church is where the late singer married her husband Brian Hudson, who she was married to for 26 years before his death in 2007.

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie, who is the father of Coleen Nolan's two sons, Shane and Jake, and Chuckle Brothers member, Paul Elliott, were spotted at the star-studded ceremony.

Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan was joined by her fellow The Nolan bandmates and sisters, Anne, Maureen and Denise.

Coleen, 59, could be seen looking tearful while dressed in a fur black coat.

Coleen Nolan's sons Shane Jr and Jake carry the coffin of Linda Nolan after her funeral service at at St Paul’s Church on February 01, 2025 in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

The Nolan sisters were applauded by family and friends who lined the walkway as they walked into the church.

Several male members of the Nolan family carried the pink sparkly coffin where Linda Nolan had been laid to rest.

In a sweet tribute to their late sister, some of the Nolan sisters could be seen wearing pink ribbon badges, while Anne work a pink handbag and Denise wore pink ribbon earrings.

Paul Elliott described the late pop singer - famous for hits including I'm In The Mood For Dancing - as a "fun, bubbly person", adding that "the world's a darker place without her".

The Faith Hill song There You'll Be was played as the pink coffin, laden with flowers, was carried into the church.

Coleen Nolan arrives for the funeral of Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

In the eulogy, Denise Nolan-Anderson said: "She really loved going to premieres and opening nights, having her beautiful hair and make-up done, and always was the life and soul of any big occasion."

Denise told the church that Linda was "adored" by her family and friends and noted that the hair loss was "the worst thing for her."

She described that Linda responded to the loss of husband, Brian, and sister, Bernie, with strength, adding that Linda "chose to help raise millions for cancer research."

She added that the late singer showed "courage in the face of adversity."

"It's time to rest now Linda. The battle is over. You are free," she concluded.

A recording of Linda singing When It's Over followed the eulogy.

Other famous faces spotted at the funeral were comedian Tommy Cannon and singer Lisa Maffia.

Charlotte Dawson - comedian Les Dawson's daughter, former 911 boyband member Lee Brennan and Coronation Street soap star Jodie Prenger also attended the service in Blackpool.

Fans of the late star gathered outside, while mourners signed a book of condolences.

Anne Nolan arrives for the funeral of Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

Linda died on January 15 after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year.

The Irish star, who had also faced an ongoing battle with breast cancer, was part of the family group The Nolans, which also included her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne.

She was side-by-side with her sisters in her final moments, which were said to have been full of "love and laughter".

Opening up about what happened, Coleen said there were "no tears" as she gave Linda "a big hug and a kiss" knowing it would be the last time.

"It’s been 10 days since my lovely sister Linda died and it’s still hard to believe she’s gone," Coleen told the Mirror.

"As we prepare for her funeral, when she will be buried with her husband Brian’s ashes, I’m holding on to the memory of the last day I spent with her in hospital, which was full of love and laughter.

"My daughter Ciara and I sat with her and we said everything we needed to say to each other. She told us how much she loved us and we told her we loved her.

"I think she knew it would be the last time she’d see us, but there were no tears."

The coffin is carried out following the funeral of Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool,. Picture: Getty

She went on to say: "Although she had double pneumonia and was on oxygen, she was cracking jokes, being her usual funny self and eating the chocolate people had brought her.

"She wanted to hear about my new grandson and I showed her lots of photos of him."

Remembering her last words, Coleen said: "When I left that evening, I told her I’d come and visit the next day and she said, 'Oh, you don’t have to' and I said, 'I know, but I will' and then she said, 'Col, I really love you'."

She continued: "We were all exhausted and my sisters told me to go, as I had a two-hour drive home, so I gave Linda a big hug and a kiss, and I knew it would be the last time.

"When Maureen called the next morning to say Linda had died, I didn’t feel sad that I wasn’t there when she took her last breath because we’d got to spend that precious day together and I’m grateful for that."

The family are now making plans for the funeral, with Linda having shared her wishes before she passed.

Coleen said she asked for everyone to wear black and wear mantillas.

"I remember saying, 'You are joking, Linda! If I see all my sisters in mantillas, I’m going to laugh the whole way through the funeral," she said.

"We’ve decided not to do that, but we are wearing black. Her coffin is pure showbiz – bright pink and sparkly, just as she wanted.

"The one thing my sister loved was bling – her trainers had bling on them, her handbags, her tops, her walking stick – so it feels right that she has a glittery pink coffin."