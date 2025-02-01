Linda Nolan's funeral takes places as star is laid to rest in pink sparkly coffin surrounded by loved ones

1 February 2025, 15:27 | Updated: 1 February 2025, 15:36

The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool
The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Linda Nolan's funeral in Blackpool featured a pink sparkly coffin and was attended by family and friends of the late pop singer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool at 10:30 GMT.

The church is where the late singer married her husband Brian Hudson, who she was married to for 26 years before his death in 2007.

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie, who is the father of Coleen Nolan's two sons, Shane and Jake, and Chuckle Brothers member, Paul Elliott, were spotted at the star-studded ceremony.

Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan was joined by her fellow The Nolan bandmates and sisters, Anne, Maureen and Denise.

Coleen, 59, could be seen looking tearful while dressed in a fur black coat.

Read more: Coleen Nolan reveals Linda Nolan's heartbreaking final words before her death as loved ones prepare to say goodbye

Read more: Linda Nolan's ‘heartbroken’ sister reveals singer's unexpected cause of death following cancer battle

Coleen Nolan's sons Shane Jr and Jake carry the coffin of Linda Nolan after her funeral service at at St Paul’s Church on February 01, 2025 in Blackpool
Coleen Nolan's sons Shane Jr and Jake carry the coffin of Linda Nolan after her funeral service at at St Paul’s Church on February 01, 2025 in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

The Nolan sisters were applauded by family and friends who lined the walkway as they walked into the church.

Several male members of the Nolan family carried the pink sparkly coffin where Linda Nolan had been laid to rest.

In a sweet tribute to their late sister, some of the Nolan sisters could be seen wearing pink ribbon badges, while Anne work a pink handbag and Denise wore pink ribbon earrings.

Paul Elliott described the late pop singer - famous for hits including I'm In The Mood For Dancing - as a "fun, bubbly person", adding that "the world's a darker place without her".

The Faith Hill song There You'll Be was played as the pink coffin, laden with flowers, was carried into the church.

Coleen Nolan arrives for the funeral of Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool.
Coleen Nolan arrives for the funeral of Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

In the eulogy, Denise Nolan-Anderson said: "She really loved going to premieres and opening nights, having her beautiful hair and make-up done, and always was the life and soul of any big occasion."

Denise told the church that Linda was "adored" by her family and friends and noted that the hair loss was "the worst thing for her."

She described that Linda responded to the loss of husband, Brian, and sister, Bernie, with strength, adding that Linda "chose to help raise millions for cancer research."

She added that the late singer showed "courage in the face of adversity."

"It's time to rest now Linda. The battle is over. You are free," she concluded.

A recording of Linda singing When It's Over followed the eulogy.

Other famous faces spotted at the funeral were comedian Tommy Cannon and singer Lisa Maffia.

Charlotte Dawson - comedian Les Dawson's daughter, former 911 boyband member Lee Brennan and Coronation Street soap star Jodie Prenger also attended the service in Blackpool.

Fans of the late star gathered outside, while mourners signed a book of condolences.

Anne Nolan arrives for the funeral of Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool
Anne Nolan arrives for the funeral of Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

Linda died on January 15 after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year.

The Irish star, who had also faced an ongoing battle with breast cancer, was part of the family group The Nolans, which also included her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne.

She was side-by-side with her sisters in her final moments, which were said to have been full of "love and laughter".

Opening up about what happened, Coleen said there were "no tears" as she gave Linda "a big hug and a kiss" knowing it would be the last time.

Read more: Linda Nolan was 'laughing and joking' in her final days before death, sister says in emotional tribute

Read more: Linda Nolan's ‘heartbroken’ sister reveals singer's unexpected cause of death following cancer battle

"It’s been 10 days since my lovely sister Linda died and it’s still hard to believe she’s gone," Coleen told the Mirror.

"As we prepare for her funeral, when she will be buried with her husband Brian’s ashes, I’m holding on to the memory of the last day I spent with her in hospital, which was full of love and laughter.

"My daughter Ciara and I sat with her and we said everything we needed to say to each other. She told us how much she loved us and we told her we loved her.

"I think she knew it would be the last time she’d see us, but there were no tears."

The coffin is carried out following the funeral of Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool.
The coffin is carried out following the funeral of Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool,. Picture: Getty

She went on to say: "Although she had double pneumonia and was on oxygen, she was cracking jokes, being her usual funny self and eating the chocolate people had brought her.

"She wanted to hear about my new grandson and I showed her lots of photos of him."

Remembering her last words, Coleen said: "When I left that evening, I told her I’d come and visit the next day and she said, 'Oh, you don’t have to' and I said, 'I know, but I will' and then she said, 'Col, I really love you'."

She continued: "We were all exhausted and my sisters told me to go, as I had a two-hour drive home, so I gave Linda a big hug and a kiss, and I knew it would be the last time.

"When Maureen called the next morning to say Linda had died, I didn’t feel sad that I wasn’t there when she took her last breath because we’d got to spend that precious day together and I’m grateful for that."

The family are now making plans for the funeral, with Linda having shared her wishes before she passed.

Coleen said she asked for everyone to wear black and wear mantillas.

"I remember saying, 'You are joking, Linda! If I see all my sisters in mantillas, I’m going to laugh the whole way through the funeral," she said.

"We’ve decided not to do that, but we are wearing black. Her coffin is pure showbiz – bright pink and sparkly, just as she wanted.

"The one thing my sister loved was bling – her trainers had bling on them, her handbags, her tops, her walking stick – so it feels right that she has a glittery pink coffin."

Linda Nolan
Linda Nolan. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland

TV chef Rick Stein has sympathy for Gregg Wallace

Rick Stein feels 'a bit sorry' for former Masterchef host Gregg Wallace following slew of misconduct allegations

No survivors expected after air ambulance crashes in Philadelphia

Seven dead after medical plane carrying sick child erupts into fireball and crashes into Philadelphia neighbourhood

Taxes are set to rise in line with inflation on Saturday.

Price of wine and spirits to increase while tax on draught pints to drop amid changes set to come into effect on Saturday
A Mercedes collided into barriers at the Marine Lake, Southport, ending up partially submerged in the water

Appeal for missing driver after Mercedes crashes into lake

At least four people have died overnight as Russian drone and missile strikes continued to pound Ukraine's towns and cities, local officials said.

Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine kill 'at least four people' as Moscow's troops continue advance in Ukraine

Palestinian prisoners as greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison

Palestinian prisoners arrive in West Bank as three more Israeli hostages freed by Hamas

The Huszti sisters

Second body found in river during search for missing sisters who disappeared in Aberdeen last month

Lily Collins welcomes her first child with husband Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares news of first child with husband Charlie McDowell through surrogacy

Richard Tice has defended a Reform UK MP convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend

'We all make mistakes': Richard Tice defends Reform MP who assaulted ex-girlfriend as he rules out suspension

General view of a Barclays bank in Moorgate as reports state...

Major glitch still affecting Barclays customers, 24 hours on from initial outage - with some still locked out accounts

Two hostages have arrived in Israel after Hamas handed them over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza

Two Israeli hostages held in Gaza released by Hamas and handed over to Red Cross - with third set to be freed soon

Six people were onboard a small medical jet which came down in a residential area of Philadelphia yesterday.

Plane carrying mother and child after life-saving treatment crashes into Philadelphia - just days after DC tragedy

Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on Friday

Trump launches trade war with China, Canada and Mexico, sparking fears for global economy

Giles Coren

Restaurant critic Giles Coren reveals prostate cancer diagnosis and says he had to 'demand' test from NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers expect to find the bodies of every DC plane crash victim

Every DC crash victim 'expected to be found', fire chief says, with plane fuselage to be hauled up from river
An influencer has slammed the government for fining parents when they take kids out of school during term time.

'I was fined for taking my children on holiday during term time - the government has no right to punish me'
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles 'set to star' in Amazon Prime documentary

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery.

Jewellery store manager who took his own life after £1.4m raid 'saw the best in most people,' mum says
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking during the Reform UK North West Essex conference at Parklands Quendon Hall

Nigel Farage says Tories are 'becoming desperate' as he stages Reform rally in Kemi Badenoch's constituency
A fire broke out at a synagogue in Salford

Large fire at synagogue in Salford as dozens of firefighters rush to the scene

Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag.

Europe divided over sending peacekeeping force to Ukraine

A man who was caught in the act stealing packets of meat from a supermarket has been jailed.

'You're nicked': Bodyworn camera footage shows moment police officer tackles serial shoplifter to the ground
Tony Blair

Brits 'will sacrifice privacy for efficiency', Blair claims as he pushes for digital ID cards and facial recognition
Crews search for survivors in the Potomac River outside Washington Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Horrifying moment of Washington mid-air crash, as Trump claims helicopter was 'flying too high'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News