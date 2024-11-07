Renewed hunt for murder suspect 30 years after schoolgirl went to buy cornflakes but failed to return home

7 November 2024, 10:14

Fresh police appeal 30 years on from murder of schoolgirl who went to buy cornflakes but never returned home
Fresh police appeal 30 years on from murder of schoolgirl who went to buy cornflakes but never returned home. Picture: PA / Family Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

The family of a murdered schoolgirl have appealed for witnesses 30 years after she went to buy cereal but failed to return home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lindsay Rimer, 13, disappeared after going to buy a box of corn flakes in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, on the evening of November 7, 1994.

The schoolgirl never returned home, with her body discovered by two canal workers close to her home six months after she first went missing.

30 years on, Lindsay's family likened the unanswered questions surrounding the schoolgirl's murder to "living a life sentence".

In the years following her disappearance, police say they have spoken to more than 5,000 individuals and examined more than 1,200 vehicles.

Det Ch Insp James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police said officers were "no closer to the truth" and urged people: "Now's the time to talk to us."

Fresh police appeal 30 years on from murder of schoolgirl who went to buy cornflakes but never returned home
Fresh police appeal 30 years on from murder of schoolgirl who went to buy cornflakes but never returned home. Picture: PA

Two men were arrested following a lengthy police investigation and multiple appeals, but both were later released.

"Has this been on your conscience for thirty years?" Detective Entwistle said.

"It's perfectly possible there's more than one person involved, its perfectly possible there's a vehicle involved.

"Maybe you didn't murder Lindsay but you know exactly who did because you were there and that's sat on your conscience for 30 years."

Read more: Boy, 5, dies in tragic accident while playing ‘Spider-Man’ game at home

Read more: Prime suspect in disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh dies in prison 40 years after estate agent went missing

"Now is the time to come and talk to us, now is the time to draw a line under this and bring that closure for Lindsay's family."

On the anniversary of her disappearance, posters of Lindsay have now gone up around the Hebden Bridge area where her body was discovered.

Lindsay left her home in Cambridge Street at around 22:00 BST on the night of her disappearance, calling in to see her mother at the Trades Club.

The schoolgirl was then captured 20 minutes later on CCTV purchasing the corn flakes from a local Spar on Crown Street.

Renewed hunt for murder suspect 30 years after schoolgirl went to buy cornflakes but failed to return home
Renewed hunt for murder suspect 30 years after schoolgirl went to buy cornflakes but failed to return home. Picture: Family Handout

The last confirmed sighting of Lindsay came shortly after exiting the store.

Two bus passengers identified the schoolgirl as she leant against a wall near to the town’s Memorial Garden.

Lindsay's sister, Kate Rimer, explained: "If you know something you need to come forward because you have a moral duty to end this.

"Not just for Lindsay and us as a family, but for the wider community of Hebden Bridge who have lived with this."

Det Ch Insp Entwistle told the BBC: "Firstly, do you have suspicions about someone? Were you maybe a prison officer, a probation officer, a teacher who's always wondered 'what about that person?’

“Secondly, were you in Hebden Bridge at the time? Have you always wondered about coming forward? Loyalties change over 30 years.

“And thirdly, were you involved? Do you have this on your conscience? Maybe you weren't responsible for the murder, but you know exactly what happened."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Victoria Taylor's cause of death has been revealed

Missing mother Victoria Taylor's cause of death revealed as inquest opens into her death

Australia is introducing a minimum age for children using social media.

Australia proposes 'world-leading' ban on social media for children under 16

Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation

Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation

Saleh Aslam died in a tragic accident at home while playing as Spider-Man

Boy, 5, dies in tragic accident while playing ‘Spider-Man’ game at home

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby offered 'tips' to colleague on how to get away with murder, inquiry hears

Labour's Pat McFadden refuses to say if Trump has 'KKK or Nazi sympathies'

'Does Trump have KKK or Nazi sympathies?' Minister refuses three times to answer 'extremism' question

Live
Donald Trump to begin picking cabinet as Biden praises Kamala Harris' 'courage' and integrity'.

US election 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump to begin picking cabinet as Biden praises Kamala Harris' 'courage' and integrity'

Why did Trump win and why did Harris lose? Nick Ferrari asks American voters

Why did Trump win and Harris lose? Nick Ferrari asks American voters in the wake of US election results

Germany's government on the brink of collapse after sacking of key minister

Germany's government on the brink of collapse after sacking of key minister

Australian breaker Rachael Gunn, also known as Raygun, during the B-Girls Round Robin breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park in Paris,Credit: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

Raygun quits competitive breakdancing after 'kangaroo' dance mocked at Paris Olympics

Keir Starmer has offered his 'hearty congratulations' to Donald Trump - but is facing pressure to apologise over past comments made by David Lammy

Starmer offers 'hearty congratulations' to Trump, but faces pressure over Lammy's past criticisms of president

Kamala Harris has conceded defeat to Donald Trump

'I concede the election but not the fight': Harris urges supporters not to despair despite defeat to Trump

Donald Trump speaks at his election night watch party, Wednesday

What does Trump's victory mean for war in the Middle East and in Ukraine?

Amy Dowden and former dance partner JB Gill

Amy Dowden gives health update after announcing she is dropping out of Strictly in 'heartbreaking' statement

Mpox only spreads between people who are in close proximity to each other.

Another case of new more infectious mpox strain detected in UK, bringing total to four

Kamala Harris spoke with Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory

Kamala Harris calls Trump to concede defeat and urges him to govern for all Americans as president

Latest News

See more Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during their meeting at Trump Tower, on Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Trump 'is serious about ending Ukraine war', says former national security adviser as he blames Biden for the conflict
Suzy Lamplugh disappeared in 1986, with John Cannan the prime suspect

Prime suspect in disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh dies in prison 40 years after estate agent went missing
Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

Catherine Warrilow spoke out over her issue with Ryanair

Shock as Ryanair force passenger to pay over £100 for carry-on case - even though it fit in the checker
File photo of migrants being rescued in the Channel

Over 50 migrants rescued in English Channel, as 'several bodies' also pulled from the sea

JK Rowling funds a women-only rape crisis centre in Edinburgh

£70,000 payout for woman at centre of rape centre's 'trans heresy hunt'

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

John Swinney says he will press the new US government not to reintroduce tariffs on Scotch whisky.

Fears for Scottish whisky jobs with Trump election

Kamala Harris set to give concession speech hours after supporters are told to leave watch party amid Trump victory

Kamala Harris set to give concession speech hours after supporters are told to leave watch party amid Trump victory
Sara Sharif's father denies murdering the 10-year-old.

Sara Sharif's father accuses 'crazy' wife of abusing him before 10-year-old's death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment
Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces
Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News