South African Lion King composer 'doesn't remember' discussing Nelson Mandela with Meghan Markle

1 September 2022, 21:25

Grammy winner Lebohang Morake (right), who goes by the professional name is 'Lebo M', claimed he did not recall discussing Mandela.
Grammy winner Lebohang Morake (right), who goes by the professional name is 'Lebo M', claimed he did not recall discussing Mandela.

By Sophie Barnett

The South African composer of the Lion King has said he "doesn't remember" a discussion with Meghan Markle about comparing her wedding to Nelson Mandela's release from prison, after the film’s only South African actor says he has never met her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In her interview with The Cut magazine, published this week, the Duchess of Sussex told how she had taken comfort from a conversation with a South African cast member during a premiere of The Lion King in London back in 2019.

She claims a member of the cast told her that her marriage was celebrated as much as the freeing of Mandela - an event that came with the peaceful transition of the country from its division of apartheid.

Meghan had told The Cut how a South African, who she did not name, spoke to her at the 2019 event.

"He looked at me, and he's just like light. He said, 'I just need you to know: when you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same way we did when Mandela was freed from prison'," she said.

Meghan has been ridiculed for her comments, with Mandela's grandson saying the royal wedding "cannot be equated to the same" celebration as his prison release.

Read more: Mandela's grandson slaps down Meghan Markle's comparison of her wedding to South African leader's release from jail

Read more: 'I'm baffled!': South African Lion King actor says he could not have told Meghan her wedding was like Mandela's release

The Lion King's composer Lebohang Morake, known professionally as "Lebo M", has denied that he was the one who made the disputed remark.

He said he did indeed speak to Meghan and Harry during their 2019 visit - but spoke for "less than a minute" - and also claimed he did not recall discussing Mandela.

He told The Telegraph: "Indeed I was at The Lion King 2019 premier and met the Royals. I cannot comment on the matter as it was three years ago and I don’t remember details of that conversation which was less than a minute, except the Royals were going to South Africa or Botswana."

A video of their conversation appears to show him telling the Sussexes it was a pleasure to meet them, with Prince Harry speaking of the importance of people “all over the place, South Africa, England” working together to help each other.

The 58-year-old Grammy winner also told MailOnline: "I’m the only South African directly associated with both The Lion King films and the Broadway productions.

Meghan has been criticised for recounting how a South African actor compared her wedding to Nelson Mandela's release from prison
Meghan has been criticised for recounting how a South African actor compared her wedding to Nelson Mandela's release from prison.

"As a South African, I’m not sure if this is important to most of us facing serious domestic issues.

"I’d like to not be dragged into this issue from three years ago either way."

It comes after Dr John Kani, who voiced Rafiki in the Disney remake, said he did not attend the showing in Leicester Square and was the only South African on the cast.

Dr Kani said her claim was "baffling" and a "faux pas".

He told MailOnline: "I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her.

"I have never met the Duchess at all. I am the only South African member of the cast and I did not attend the premiere in London."

Lebo M said he only spoke to Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex at the premiere for 'less than a minute'.
Lebo M said he only spoke to Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex at the premiere for 'less than a minute'.

He added: "The only South African was me playing Rafiki. But I did not go to the opening in Leicester Square as I didn't have the time to do that. It just may be a mis-remembering on her side."

The Rafiki actor didn't believe Meghan's comment was an insult but said she must have been "mixed up".

He claimed the Sussexes' big day was "no big deal" in South Africa.

He said: "In my memory, nobody would have known when she got married, when or what. We had no South African link to the wedding or to her marrying Harry.

"I am truly surprised by this. For me it is a non-event, the whole thing."

His reaction follows comments by Zwelivelile Mandela, the grandson of Mandela, who told MailOnline: "My advice to everyone is to live the life Nelson Mandela lived and support the causes he supported.

A grandson of Nelson Mandela has criticised Meghan Markle's comparison of her wedding to his release from jail
A grandson of Nelson Mandela has criticised Meghan Markle's comparison of her wedding to his release from jail.

"That is the ultimate litmus test. What is the value of people dancing in the street and chanting President Nelson Mandela's name when what they stand for is diametrically opposed to what he stood for?

"Madiba's [Mr Mandela's] celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. So it cannot be equated to the same."

The African National Congress MP, who is also chief of Mr Mandela's Mvezo traditional council, said the release of his grandfather was more important than her marriage to "a white prince".

