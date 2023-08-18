Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Nick Ferrari urges government to 'pull its finger out' ahead of World Cup final

Nick Ferrari is joined by Beer and Pub Association Emma Mcclarkin

The government has urged councils to allows pubs to open earlier for the Women's World Cup final over the weekend.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove wrote to councils across England to do everything they can to help venues hoping to extend their hours for the game on Sunday.

England's Lionesses will play Spain at 11am in their first World Cup final after beating Australia on Wednesday.

However, councils are unable to grant extensions to pubs that failed to apply by August 11 - when England had not even won their quarter-final tie.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Emma McClarkin the Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said: "Nobody wants to be queuing at the bar and missing out on the game,"

She told Nick after a "washout August," this was what the pub trade needed and could bring in "millions."

Nick Ferrari had one simple message for the government.

"Get your fingers out, we don't need to dance around this one, just get it done."

Current regulations mean the sale of alcohol is widely prohibited before 10am on Sunday, but venues such as pubs also have specific hours they can stay open and serve alcohol depending on individual licences.

A blanket change to licensing hours across England would require the approval of Parliament, which is not currently sitting as it is the summer recess. Calls for an emergency recall to Westminster to resolve the matter have been dismissed.

Instead, the government is urging local councils and police chiefs to do what they can to approve extensions.

Individual pubs can apply for a temporary event notice (TEN) to vary the opening hours but it requires five working days to process.

In cases where an application is being rapidly considered, the government has encouraged local authorities to continue to do everything they can to complete the process in time.

Levelling Up Secretary Mr Gove said: "The whole nation is ready to get behind the Lionesses this Sunday in what is England's biggest game since 1966.

"I've asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion."

Most pubs are likely to be unable to serve alcohol until 11am, with some being restricted until midday, according to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

Restricting alcohol sales could lead to large queues and disruption as the game kicks off, the BBPA warned.

A Local Government Association spokeswoman said: "Councils up and down the country are flying flags, lighting up buildings and hosting free screenings of the game on Sunday to mark this historic and exciting occasion.

"They will be working with partners and local vendors to ensure supporters can enjoy the match safely and get behind our Lionesses."

Licensing rules have previously been relaxed by the Home Office for occasions of "exceptional international, national or local significance".

