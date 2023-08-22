Lionesses return home from World Cup defeat but disappoint fans who waited at Heathrow overnight to greet their heroes

The Lionesses left the airport during a private airport. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Lionesses arriving home at Heathrow Airport were left disappointed today after the players left by a private exit.

But the team didn't come through the main arrivals hall - instead leaving by a private exit after touching down just after 6.30am.

Some fans brought flowers for head coach Sarina Wiegman, while placards featured messages saying 'you all made us proud' and 'can we have two t- shirts please?'.

Fans wait for a glimpse of the lionesses at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Alamy

Hopes were raised when Alex Scott was spotted walking through arrivals, with fans saying she hinted the team would follow, and the crowd burst out into chants of 'Sweet Caroline'.

The team's bags with the squad logo were also carried through.

But airport staff confirmed the Lionesses had left the airport - by private exit - and the crowd soon dispersed.

A small number of fans watched at arrivals for a little longer just to be sure they had not missed out on any action.

England fans gathered in the arrivals hall hoping to meet their idols. Picture: Alamy

Joanne Bruce, 51, travelled from Wisbech in Cambridgeshire to the airport at 10.30pm last night with her niece and sister in the hope of thanking the team for their tournament performance.

She said: "We haven't slept, we have just laughed and joked.

"It was just the three of us to start with. My sister was like 'I really want to go early'."

The Lionesses bags with the squad logo were carried through arrivals but the players were nowhere to be seen. Picture: Alamy

When asked if there any other fans were at the airport then she replied: "No, no, no. They didn't come until about four o'clock this morning.

"We have now got a car parking ticket of £70-80, maybe more.

"I was very, very disappointed (about the final result). Seeing Millie with tears in her eyes, it just bought tears to my eyes. I really felt for them as well.

"They have definitely done us proud, to get as far as they have."