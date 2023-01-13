Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband says his 'world has been turned on its ear' following her 'very sad' death at 54

Lisa Marie Presley's heartbroken ex-husband (c) says his 'world has been turned on its ear' after her 'very sad' death at 54. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Lisa Marie Presley's heartbroken ex-husband says his 'world has been turned on its ear' after her 'very sad' death at 54

In a statement released by his lawyer Joe Yanny, Michael Lockwood said: 'Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her.

'It is very sad it didn't turn out that way. Michael's world has been turned on its ear, he is with both of his daughters now.'

Mr Yanny added that the singer's prayers are with her mother Priscilla and the rest of the Presley family.

The pair were married for 10 years and had two daughters together, Harper and Finley.

Lisa Marie Presley (L) and musician Michael Lockwood arrive at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015. Picture: Getty

Lisa Marie, 54, was "rushed" for medical treatment earlier on Thursday, after going into cardiac arrest at home.

A family statement read: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Presley was found in the bedroom of her home in Calabasas, California, by her housekeeper, TMZ said.

She was in a critical condition and was put in an induced coma.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, said she had been receiving "the best care" in hospital, and asked for fans to keep the family in their prayers.

It came shortly after the Presleys attended the 80th annual Golden Globe awards on Tuesday, where actor Austin Butler took home the best actor award for his portrayal of her father.

Lisa Marie performs songs from her album, Storm and Grace, at The Verve Crowne Plaza, January 11, 2014. Picture: Getty

Speaking at a pre-ceremony event, she said she had been "overwhelmed" by the film and the effect that it had.

"I'm very proud and I know that my father would be very proud... I'm overwhelmed with gratitude," she said.

Despite the pressures of being born to a global icon, Lisa Marie was a success in her own right, with her debut album To Whom It May Concern going platinum.

In 2018, she featured on a new record, titled Where No One Stands Alone, which was released to celebrate her father's love of gospel music, and featured 14 original performances recorded by him.

The title track was a reimagined duet, in which Lisa Marie dueted with her father - who died at the age of 42 in 1977.

She was married four times, including to Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage and music producer Michael Lockwood, and has had three children. Her son Benjamin Keough took his own life in 2020.

Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, with baby Lisa Marie Presley, at home in Memphis, February 1968. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since poured in for the singer from across the world.

Nancy Sinatra said she wishes "there is a hereafter", shortly following the announcement of Presley's death.

"Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times," she wrote on Twitter.

"Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear."

Their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and also featured in a 1960 television special, titled Welcome Home Elvis.

US singer Diane Warren expressed her sorrow at the "horrible news".

"Oh no. This is such horrible news," she wrote.

Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. Picture: Getty

"The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's children right now. May it give you (strength)."

Rita Wilson said she and Tom Hanks were heartbroken, describing Presley as "honest and direct" and "gracious".

Hanks starred opposite Austin Butler in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, as the scheming Colonel Tom Parker.

"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight," she wrote on Instagram.

John Travolta said his "heart goes out" to the family of Lisa Marie Presley, following news of the US singer's death. Sharing a picture of her on Instagram, he wrote: "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry.

"I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

US rock star Pink said the world had "lost a gem" following news of Presley's death.

"Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind," she said in a post on Instagram.

"Funny as s**t, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children.

"My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend."