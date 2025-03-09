List of at least 95 women killed by men in the UK in the past year left at Sarah Everard vigil site in south London

Tributes to women murdered by men have been left at the Clapham Common bandstand. Picture: @bestofclaphamldn/Instagram

By Shannon Cook

The names of at least 95 women killed by men in the past 12 months have been left at the Clapham Common site where the Sarah Everard vigil took place.

Sarah Everard, 33, was murdered by Met police officer Wayne Couzens on 3 March 2021.

She was kidnapped by Couzens as she walked back from a friend’s house in Clapham, at around 21:30 BST, to the Brixton Hill area.

Images shared on Best of Clapham's Instagram page on Sunday show tributes that have been left at the bandstand in Clapham Common, where the Sarah Everard vigil took place on 13 March 2021.

Alongside the list of victims, one tribute reads: “You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your eyes, you may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I rise".

Another sign simply reads: “RIP Sarah Everard”.

The news comes after Jess Phillips – Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence against Women and Girls - marked International Women’s Day in the House of Commons by reading out the names of 95 women killed by men in the past 12 months in the UK.

The Femicide Census provided the list of names.

Ms Phillips asserted the government’s commitment to halving cases of violence against women and girls in 10 years, with the government's Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy set to be published in the summer.

Flowers Surround The Bandstand Memorial To Murdered Sarah Everard. Picture: Getty

The strategy aims to address the cause of abuse against women and girls while tackling crimes including spiking and stalking. It will also address new Domestic Abuse Protection Orders.

Julie Devey, trustee of campaign group Killed Women, said that every year “too many women are murdered by violent men.

“The reading out of the names of killed women has become a sombre but important tradition – and we are pleased to see that duty move to the government front benches where it belongs".