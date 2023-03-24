Brit dies after contracting rare listeria infection linked to contaminated cheese

By Will Taylor

A Brit has died after being infected with listeria, as officials issued a warning about contaminated cheese.

Some batches of Baronet cheese, made at the Old Cheese Room in Wiltshire, have been recalled by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Three cases of the infection have "potentially" been linked to the cheese.

"The FSA and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are warning the public not to eat Baronet semi soft cheeses which have been recalled because they are contaminated with listeria, in some cheeses at exceptionally high levels," the agency said.

Listeria is caught from food containing the bacteria, and the NHS said it is mainly contracted from chilled, ready to eat food, like cooked sliced meat or smoked fish.

"These foods do not always cause listeriosis. If you have eaten them recently, you do not need to do anything unless you get symptoms of the infection," the health service said.

It can also be caught from someone who has it, and close contact with farm animals.

Symptoms include a high temperature of 38C or more, aches and pains, chills and feeling sick, as well as diarrhoea.

Most people will only experience mild symptoms and infection is rare.

But people with weaker immune systems, who are pregnant, the young or the elderly could develop severe symptoms.

Baronet cheese is a semi soft cheese with a pinkish-orange rind and a pungent smell.

FSA Head of Incidents, Tina Potter, said: "Due to this outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes, we are urging consumers who are vulnerable to Listeria infection – including people who are pregnant and people with weakened immune systems to ensure they follow the advice in the product recall notices, which details all of the products which may pose a risk.

"We are also asking people to make sure that elderly relatives who may have purchased the recalled items, and who are at particular risk, are aware of the recall and observe the advice."